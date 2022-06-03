Uefa has issued an apology to Liverpool and Real Madrid supporters as well as all other spectators caught up in the “frightening and distressing events” at last weekend’s Champions League final in Paris.

Uefa also outlined further details about their comprehensive and independent review to examine the access issues that led to fans being crushed and tear-gassed outside the Stade de France last Saturday.

Uefa’s apology comes just days after they blamed the delayed kick-off at the Stade de France on the “late arrival” of Liverpool fans.

European football’s governing body also claimed that French police had used teargas to disperse supporters who had blocked the turnstiles at the stadium due to “thousands” of fake tickets.

Those claims were not addressed, however, as Uefa released a statement on Friday that read: “Uefa wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the Champions League final at the Stade de France on 28 May 2022 in Paris, on a night, which should have been a celebration of European club football.

“No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again.”

French authorities have continued to shift the blame on a “mass gathering” of supporters with “fake tickets”, but Uefa said their review would “seek to establish a full picture and timeline of what occurred during the day”.

Uefa also said an online questionnaire would be used to gather testimonies.

Uefa’s statement continued: “The review will engage with Uefa and all relevant stakeholders, including, but not limited to, fan groups including Football Supporters Europe as well as those of the two finalist clubs; the finalist clubs themselves; general spectators; the French Football Federation; the Police and other public national and local authorities, and the stadium operator.

“The findings of the review , conclusions, and recommendations will be set out in detail in the report and will be those of Dr. Tiago Brandão Rodrigues and the experts who will support him. The review will start immediately and should be concluded within the shortest possible timeframe needed to produce a comprehensive review of the events.”

More follows