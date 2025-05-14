TNT Sports announces exciting change to Champions League final coverage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TNT Sports is making a change to their coverage for all three European competitions this season as the finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League will be available to watch for free.

All three matches will be played this month with three Premier League teams, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea, attempting to win silverware on the continent.

The games, exclusive to TNT Sports on television, will also be available for anyone to watch for free on Discovery+.

The broadcaster has also announced the punditry panels for all three matches and former Tottenham and Real Madrid star, Gareth Bale, will join the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes for coverage of the Europa League final.

That match is the first to air on Wednesday 21 May and sees Spurs and Man Utd meet in Bilbao, Spain. Both clubs have struggled domestically this season with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham 17th in the table and Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils just one place above them.

The Europa League provides the opportunity for one of the teams to salvage an otherwise dreadful season by winning a European trophy and securing a place in next season’s Champions League which also brings an estimated windfall of £100m.

A week later, Real Betis go toe-to-toe with Chelsea in the Conference League final in Wroclaw. Enzo Maresca’s Blues have been the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament from the early stages of the season and they will be confident of getting the job done in Poland.

The last match to air for free is the Champions League final which sees Inter Milan take on Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday 31 May in Munich, Germany.

open image in gallery Manchester United face Tottenham in a must-win Europa League final as both clubs aim to save their seasons ( AFP/Getty )

There are multiple ways to watch the games and viewers who have TNT Sports via Discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media TV will be able to enjoy all of the action and build up programming on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate.

Those with the basic Discovery+ account can login and watch all three finals for no extra cost and Prime Video customers with the same subscription will be able to watch the finals on the Prime Video app.

Viewers without Discovery+ simply need to download the app, register their details online, and enjoy the games for free. No subscriptions are required.

open image in gallery Gareth Bale (right) will join Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes on the punditry panel for the Europa League final ( PA )

For the Europa League final, expert analysis comes from Bale, Ferdinand, Scholes and Glenn Hoddle while Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist are on commentary duties.

Michail Antonio, Joe Cole and Steve Sidwell are in the studio for Chelsea’s attempt to win the Conference League with commentary provided by Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward.

Finally in the Champions League, Ferdinand is joined by Karen Carney and Owen Hargreaves to provide punditry while Fletcher and McCoist return on comms.