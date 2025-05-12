Son Heung Min explains why Tottenham are ready to end trophy drought: ‘It feels different this time’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Son Heung Min is desperate to lead Tottenham Hotspur to Europa League glory in Bilbao and complete the missing “final piece” of his career at the club.

Spurs captain Son has scored 173 goals in 451 appearances across 10 seasons in north London but failed to land silverware and has watched long-serving team-mates Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane depart in recent years.

The South Korean has been involved in two painful cup final defeats for Tottenham - to Liverpool in the Champions League in 2019 and a Carabao Cup loss at Wembley to Manchester City four years ago – but believes the feeling around next Wednesday’s showpiece is different.

While Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have endured a torrid Premier League campaign, they have saved their best for Europe to knock out AZ Alkmaar, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodo/Glimt in impressive fashion and boast three victories already over finalists Manchester United this term.

During an interview with Korean media at the club’s Europa League final media day on Monday, Son said: “We’ve been talking about this for years. The biggest reason I stayed at Tottenham was because I wanted to do something others couldn’t achieve.

“That’s probably why I’m where I am now. You need all the pieces to complete a puzzle. I think I’ve gathered all the other pieces to make that puzzle complete.

“It feels like I’ve been missing that one most important final piece and I’ve been trying to find it for the past 10 years. I really hope I can finally complete the puzzle this time.

“It feels different this time. I really want to win – more than anyone else, I think. So many people are supporting us with the same desperate passion I feel. If we prepare well, I believe we can achieve it.”

Son has watched various Spurs players leave and taste success elsewhere, with Kane the latest after he helped Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title earlier this month.

The duo struck up a formidable partnership at Tottenham and while Kane left almost two years ago, he has given his old strike partner “energy” before a date with destiny at San Mames on May 21.

“I actually texted Harry and he called me back on a video call! I was really happy to see him happy,” Son reflected.

“He is one of my best friends and to see a once team-mate achieve so much, I was delighted for him like he’s my family. With that positive energy, I hope he can support Spurs in the game as well so we can achieve a good result like his.

“For me, every game is special and every game is meaningful, but this game feels like an opportunity that may not come back.”

