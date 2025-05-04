Harry Kane wins first trophy of career as Bayern Munich reclaim Bundesliga title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Harry Kane has won the first trophy of his professional career at the age of 31 as Bayern Munich reclaimed the Bundesliga title after Bayer Leverkusen failed to beat Freiburg.

Bayern were forced to put the champagne on ice after Saturday’s trip to Leipzig, which saw Yussuf Poulsen’s 94th-minute equaliser deny the Bavarians a title party.

However, they only had to wait one more day to take back the Meisterschale, with reigning champions Leverkusen being held to a 2-2 draw at the Europa-Park Stadium.

Kane had suffered a series of heartbreaking near-misses in his career, including back-to-back defeats in European Championship finals with England in 2021 and 2024 and in the 2019 Champions League final with his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

He moved to German giants Bayern in the summer of 2023, only for Bayer Leverkusen to end their streak of 11 Bundesliga titles in a row last season, in what was Bayern’s first trophyless season in 11 years.

There was more disappointment for Kane and Bayern this campaign – with defeat to Inter Milan ending their hopes of winning the Champions League at their home ground in Munich – but they reclaimed the title from Leverkusen.

Kane’s record in Bayern’s triumph has been remarkable, scoring 24 goals in 29 games. He is set to win the Golden Boot for a second consecutive season, after scoring 36 last campaign, and in November he broke the record for the fastest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals, requiring just 43 games to reach the half-century.

open image in gallery Harry Kane has finally secured his first piece of silverware at the age of 31 ( Getty Images )

But while Kane’s goalscoring prowess has never been in doubt, the striker has finally ticked off the box that has followed him during his career and won a major trophy. With both England and Tottenham, Kane has appeared in five major finals without lifting silverware, with Spurs also finishing runners-up in the Carabao Cup in 2015 and 2021 to add to defeats in the Champions League final and both Euros finals.

Tottenham were briefly title contenders during Kane’s time in the Premier League but Mauricio Pochettino’s team finished behind Leicester and Arsenal in 2016 and runners-up to Chelsea in 2017, before they lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final in Madrid. Kane become Tottenham’s all-time leading goal-scorer before Bayern made him their record signing in 2023 for an initial fee of €100m.