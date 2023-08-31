Jump to content

Champions League 2023/24 draw: Groups, fixtures and full schedule

Holders Manchester City are joined by Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and Celtic in the group stage of the Champions League

Lawrence Ostlere
Thursday 31 August 2023 17:49
Comments
Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole pulls Bayern Munich out of the bowl

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole pulls Bayern Munich out of the bowl

(AP)

The Champions League draw is under way as the groups are made for the 2023/24 season.

Manchester United were drawn against Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich in group A, and new striker Rasmus Hojlund will face his old side Copenhagen.

Arsenal will face Europa League champions Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven, while holders Manchester City take on RB Leizpig and Red Star Belgrade.

Newcastle United were handed a brutally tough draw on their return to the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

The fixtures will begin on Tuesday 19 September and wrap up on Wednesday 13 December.

Full fixture schedule to follow...

What are the Champions League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

When is the Champions League final?

The final will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on 1 June 2024.

