Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Champions League draw is under way as the groups are made for the 2023/24 season.

Manchester United were drawn against Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich in group A, and new striker Rasmus Hojlund will face his old side Copenhagen.

Arsenal will face Europa League champions Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven, while holders Manchester City take on RB Leizpig and Red Star Belgrade.

Newcastle United were handed a brutally tough draw on their return to the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

The fixtures will begin on Tuesday 19 September and wrap up on Wednesday 13 December.

View more

Full fixture schedule to follow...

What are the Champions League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

When is the Champions League final?

The final will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on 1 June 2024.