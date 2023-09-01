Jump to content

Champions League 2023/24 draw: Groups, fixtures and match dates

Holders Manchester City are joined by Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and Celtic in the group stage of the Champions League

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 01 September 2023 07:51
Champions League draw: British teams find out who they will face in Europe

Newcastle United were handed a brutally tough draw on their return to the Champions League after being dropped in group F with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Manchester United were drawn against Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich in group A along with Turkish champions Galatasaray, and new striker Rasmus Hojlund will also face his old side Copenhagen.

Arsenal will play Europa League champions Sevilla as well as PSV Eindhoven and Lens, while holders Manchester City will take on RB Leipzig, Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade.

Like Newcastle, Celtic were in pot four and also face a tricky group against Dutch champions Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid and Lazio.

The fixtures will begin on Tuesday 19 September and wrap up on Wednesday 13 December.

The full fixture schedule will be confirmed on Saturday.

What are the Champions League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

When is the Champions League final?

The final will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on 1 June 2024.

