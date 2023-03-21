Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Women’s Champions League returns tonight as the knockout stages get underway. Chelsea and Arsenal represent the interests of the English Women’s Super League but face tricky tests against Lyon and Bayern Munich respectively.

Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals as group winners but a shock 5-1 loss for Lyon on the opening matchday – to Arsenal no less – meant the current holders finished second in Group C. Chelsea must now defeat the eight-time winners to progress and set up a semi-final tie with either last year’s runners-up Barcelona or Serie A leaders Roma.

Arsenal, who trail Chelsea in the WSL title race, are in the other side of the draw and face Bayern Munich this evening. Should they get through that clash they will play either Paris Saint-Germain or German leaders Wolfsburg in the last four.

An English team has not won the Champions League since 2007 and the WSL was without a club in the semi-finals last season so the pressure is on for Chelsea and Arsenal to progress.

All of the matches are available to watch on YouTube. Here’s how you can watch:

How to watch the Women’s Champions League

Every game in this season’s Women’s Champions League knockout stages is being broadcast live on streaming platform DAZN, and also on DAZN’s YouTube channel. You can set reminders to receive a notification of when the stream goes live, which is 15 minutes before the start of each match

You can sign up to DAZN where the matches will also be streamed for free across their digital platforms. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the Uefa.com and on Uefa.tv for all Women’s Champions League games.

When are the quarter-final fixtures?

Tuesday 21st March (All times BST)

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal (17.45)

Roma vs Barcelona (20:00)

Wednesday 22nd March

Lyon vs Chelsea (17:45)

PSG vs Wolfsburg (20:00)

Wednesday 29th March

Barcelona vs Roma (17:45)

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich (20:00)

Thursday 30th March

Wolfsburg vs PSG

Chelsea vs Lyon

Women’s Champions League semi-final draw

PSG or Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich or Arsenal

Lyon or Chelsea vs Roma or Barcelona

The semi-finals will be played on 22/23 & 29/30 April.