Chelsea will play holders Lyon in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, while Arsenal face Bayern Munich in a tough draw for both English teams.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal progressed as group winners, but the Blues were handed a nightmare draw against European champions Lyon - who were thumped 5-1 at home by Arsenal in October and finished as runners-up in Group C.

If Chelsea defeat the eight-time winners and progress they will face last year’s runners-up Barcelona or Italian Serie A leaders Roma in the semi-finals.

Arsenal, who trail Chelsea in the Women’s Super League title race, were put in the other side of the draw and if the Gunners defeat Bayern they will play either Paris Saint-Germain or German leaders Wolfsburg in the last eight.

Lyon reclaimed their European crown when they defeated Barcelona in last season’s final and lead PSG by a point in the Division 1 Feminine, while Chelsea are two points clear of Manchester United in the Women’s Super League.

An English team has not won the Champions League since 2007 and the WSL was without a club in the semi-finals last season.

The quarter-finals will be played across 21/22 March and 29/30 March, while the semi-finals are scheduled for 22/23 April and 29/30 April. The final will be played in Eindhoven on 3 June.

Women’s Champions League quarter-final draw

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

Lyon vs Chelsea

Roma vs Barcelona

PSG vs Wolfsburg

Women’s Champions League semi-final draw

PSG / Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich / Arsenal

Lyon / Chelsea vs Roma / Barcelona