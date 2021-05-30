In pictures – Story of Chelsea’s glorious night in Porto, London and Manchester

Chelsea won the Champions League by beating Manchester City 1-0 in Porto on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the night in pictures.

Chelsea and Manchester City players line up before the game (PA Wire)

Timo Werner missed a big chance early on (PA Wire)

Chelsea fans react to the German's miss (PA Wire)

Antonio Rudiger denies Phil Foden (PA Wire)

Thiago Silva was forced off through injury (PA Wire)

Kai Havertz rounds Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. (PA Wire)

...slots into the empty net (PA Wire)

...and celebrates giving Chelsea the lead (PA Wire)

Chelsea fans celebrate the goal of the game at the Chelsea Pensioner pub in London (PA Wire)

Raheem Sterling struggled to find a way past Reece James (PA Wire)

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne was forced off through injury (PA Wire)

City fans back in England feared the worst (PA Wire)

Cesar Azpilicueta makes a crucial clearance (PA Wire)

City turned to Sergio Aguero (PA Wire)

But there was no way through (PA Wire)

Chelsea players celebrate at full-time (PA Wire)

The party started in London (PA Wire)

Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the backroom staff (PA Wire)

Tears flowed in Manchester (PA Wire)

Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the trophy (PA Wire)

Pep Guardiola contemplates (PA Wire)

Man of the match N'Golo Kante lifts the trophy (PA Wire)

Mason Mount does a Drogba (PA Wire)