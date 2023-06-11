Watch live: Manchester City leave Istanbul after Champions League win

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Manchester City leave Istanbul on Sunday, 11 June, after winning the Champions League.

Saturday's win makes City only the second English team, after Manchester United in 1999, to have won the treble.

Pep Guardiola's side completed the feat with Saturday's (10 June) Champions League win combined with Premier League and FA Cup victories in the same season.

City had a glorious night at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium as they beat Inter Milan 1-0 with a 68th-minute Rodri strike.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Guardiola said City would build on their triumph.

“I don’t want to disappear after one Champions League. We have to work hard next season and be there," he said.

“There are teams who win the Champions League and disappear. We have to avoid that. Knowing me it is not going to happen but it is a big relief to have this trophy."