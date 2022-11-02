Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Champions League is done and dusted until February, with the last teams to secure their passage to the knock-outs sealed on Wednesday evening.

Along with a glut of goals, there were one or two surprises still in store until the end - not all of them positives unfortunately - and now clubs will focus on the final pre-World Cup domestic matches, the winter break for some players and even the January transfer window before continental action rolls around once more.

Here are five things we learned from the final night of action in the group stage.

Mbappe still on fire but PSG could rue missed chance

In terms of early season form heading into the World Cup, it’ll be tough to find too many players faring as well as France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

A superb curled effort early on in his side’s 2-1 win at Juventus made it seven goals in six group stage games - and 18 in 18 appearances across all competitions this season. He’s also now the youngest player to net 40 Champions League goals.

However, that wasn’t enough to finish top of the group after Benfica rattled six past Maccabi Haifa. PSG and the Portuguese side were level on points, head-to-head record, goal difference and goals scored - but it was Benfica who netted more away from home, so they are group winners.

A dismal Juve only avoid a total European exit on goal difference. It’s five defeats from six for them, and the Europa League.

AC Milan rejoin the elite

While one Serie A side falter, the reigning champions became the 16th and final side to book their spot in the knock-out phase thanks to a rampant win over Salzburg.

It’s a full 10 seasons since the Rossoneri made their way beyond the Champions League group stage and the last time they reached the last eight was 2011/12.

(REUTERS)

They remain one of Europe’s most historic clubs though and their return to the true European elite will be welcomed among romantics, those with long memories and, presumably, Zlatan Ibrahimovic - he hasn’t played this season yet due to injury and this remains the competition he hasn’t won.

Man City surge through with strength in depth

Rotations were on the agenda for Pep Guardiola’s side, unsurprisingly given they were already guaranteed top spot, and despite falling behind early they made it four wins from six with a 3-1 victory over Sevilla.

Youngster Rico Lewis impressed and scored, Julian Alvarez notched a goal and two assists to boost his own confidence and credentials in the absence of Erling Haaland, while the likes of Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Cole Palmer and Stefan Ortega all got much-needed gametime.

For Sevilla, meanwhile, a desperate season continues: It’s the Europa League for them, while they also languish in LaLiga’s bottom three.

Real Madrid remain the team to beat

They played earlier in the night and were already through so not too many headlines will come their way - but Real Madrid crushing Celtic 5-1 was a reminder that the hosts are still the side to aim for.

Los Blancos do not always swat aside their group opponents and this year was no different; four wins and a draw is simply them doing enough. But once the major action starts, once the big games come their way, the mindset, the expectations and the total conviction that they are the best will all come to the fore.

Eintracht, Dortmund, Inter, Club Bruges, Liverpool, PSG or Milan - they will fear none, regardless of whether they meet them in the round of 16 or on 10 June at the Ataturk in the final itself.

Injury concerns for England and Germany

We’re at that stage: any knocks, twists, tweaks or pulls and a player’s World Cup chances are in real jeopardy.

(Getty Images)

On Tuesday it was Spurs’ Son Heung-min who suffered a facial injury, requiring surgery which sees his participation with South Korea in doubt; on Wednesday night it was two European nations left holding their breath.

First, Timo Werner departed Leipzig’s win over Shakhtar with an ankle injury in the first half. Later, Ben Chilwell suffered an apparent hamstring injury in the final moments of Chelsea’s win over Dinamo.

Both will hope for a positive outcome from medical examinations, but the window for recovery is already small.