On this page you can read the latest Champions League odds, including markets for the outright winner, top goalscorer and prices from the next round of Champions League fixtures from the best betting sites.

Our Champions League odds table will enable you to find the best price for dozens of betting markets across the competition with a range of popular football betting sites.

Champions League Odds: Match Betting

Find the latest Champions League odds here for the 2025 Champions League final.

After battling their way past Arsenal in the semi-finals, Paris Saint-Germain will aim to win the European crown for the first time. The French outfit fell short in 2020 in their previous trip to the Champions League.

Inter produced late heroics to send their semi-final clash against Barcelona to extra-time. Francesco Acerbi scored in stoppage time to send the match to extra-time before Davide Frattesi was on point to fire home a winner at San Siro.

The Nerazzurri have won the Champions League three times, but lost in their last appearance in the final in 2023 to Manchester City.

Champions League Odds: Champions League Outright Winner

Below are the best Champions League winner odds, detailing the best prices for the club’s competing in the competition.

Real Madrid are the most successful side in Champions League history, winning the competition a record 15 times. Los Blancos have enjoyed a resurgence in the modern era, claiming six of the last 11 titles.

Milan are next on the list with seven European crowns, although the last of their triumphs in 2007. Bayern Munich and Liverpool have claimed six titles apiece.

Year Champions League Winner 2024 Real Madrid 2023 Manchester City 2022 Real Madrid 2021 Chelsea 2020 Bayern Munich

In fact, two of the remaining sides have never won the competition, with either Arsenal or PSG guaranteed to get another chance to win after both lost finals in 2006 and 2020 respectively.

Inter Milan last won the competition as part of a famed treble season in 2009/10 under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho, while Barca were last victorious in 2015, when a core of Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta led them to a third title in six seasons.

Champions League Odds: Top Goalscorer

Previous Champions League Golden Boot winners include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Check out the latest Champions League goalscorer odds.

A long run in the competition generally making players more likely to win the Golden Boot. Winners of two of the past five Golden Boots have played for teams that have won the Champions League.

Year Golden Boot Winner Goals 2024 Kylian Mbappe/Harry Kane 8 2023 Erling Haaland 12 2022 Karim Benzema 15 2021 Erling Haaland 10 2020 Robert Lewandowski 15

Champions League Odds Explained

The best football betting sites on the market to give customers optimum value on their Champions League betting odds. Our recommended betting sites and betting apps are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users have a secure and fair wagering experience.

Champions League markets will change to reflect matters on and off the field, so check regularly to find the best prices on your Champions League outright odds.

Bettors can also take advantage of free bets provided by UK betting sites for wagering on the Champions League and more. Bear these free bet offers in mind before betting online.

Champions League Odds FAQs

How can you bet on the UCL?

Punters will find a wide range of betting markets available when it comes to the Champions League, from outrights such as the competition winner to specials including top goalscorer, as well as hundreds of betting options when it comes to each individual game.

When is the 2024/25 UCL Final?

The 2025 Champions League final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 31 May. It is set to be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Who has scored the most Champions League goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi top the competition’s scoring charts. The Portuguese is the record-holder, having managed an incredible 140 goals in 183 appearances between 2003 and 2022. Messi scored 129 goals in 163 appearances. Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski is the active highest scorer – he is third in the all-time charts, with 105 goals.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly online. Always remain within a budget and never exceed it. Never chase your losses.

Anyone can lose a bet even if they know a lot about football or the Champions League. Remember to remain in control of your time and betting.

Bettors can use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

Healthcare providers and charities are also available. If you feel you need to seek help for problems related to gambling, below are several links to recommended providers and charities:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.