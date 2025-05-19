Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent has pulled together the best Europa League odds, including the top prices for the outright winner and the next round of fixtures.

We offer Europa League betting odds from the best betting sites, which are collated and revised automatically so punters can stay up to date with any changes.

Check out the latest Europa League odds from UKGC-licensed operators, providing both a fair and safe betting experience online.

Europa League Odds: Europa League Winner Odds

Below you’ll find the Europa League outright winner odds with the best prices from football betting sites.

The winner not only claims one of the most prestigious honours on the continent but will also earn a spot in the Champions League for next season. There have been 30 winners of the Europa League with Spanish side Sevilla leading the way with seven crowns.

Sevilla have been the dominant force over the last decade, triumphing in five out of the last 11 season. Their recent success has distanced themselves from the field with Inter, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Juventus next on the list with three titles apiece.

Recent seasons have seen a number of fascinating duels in the Europa League final. In 2024, Atalanta dramatically won their first-ever European trophy when Ademola Lookman’s hat trick gave them a 3-0 win over a previously undefeated Bayer Leverkusen side.

Hitting form at the right time makes all the difference in the Europa League, regardless of how you’ve performed in the league that season. The form guide can go out the window, with experts in knockout football more often than not prevailing in the final.

Europa League Winners: Last Five Years

Year Winner 2024 Atalanta 2023 Sevilla 2022 Eintracht Frankfurt 2021 Villarreal 2020 Sevilla

Europa League Odds: Match Betting

Below, you’ll find the latest Europa League odds for the next round of fixtures, with the prices from betting sites.

Betting sites provide optimum Europa League odds throughout the competition, and any changes will be reflected in our live table.

We are down to the final two teams in this season’s competition with Manchester United and Tottenham both hoping to save their season by winning the Europa League final on May 21st.

Both sides have endured disastrous domestic campaigns, losing a combined 39 Premier League games to leave them languishing just outside the relegation zone.

However, the final in Bilbao offers a chance at salvation that both managers may need to save their jobs with the winner not only picking up silverware but also securing a lucrative Champions League spot for next season.

Europa League Odds Explained

Here, readers will find the best Europa League odds on the market for a wide range of bets on the competition through our recommended betting sites.

We only recommend established operators and new betting sites that are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring readers can rest assured that they are using reputable online bookmakers offering the best prices and a secure experience.

Europa League odds can change quickly depending on a range factors, including injuries, suspensions, transfers and more. Check back regularly to find the best prices.

Look out for free bet offers that meet your personal preferences before betting on the Europa League and more.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly online. Always remain within a budget and never exceed it. Never chase your losses.

Gambling should always be for entertainment purposes only, never as a guaranteed way to make money. That’s a rule that should apply whether you are using online bookmakers, casino sites, slot sites, new online casinos, or any other gambling medium.

Anyone can lose a bet even if they know a lot about football or Uefa Europa League odds. Remember to remain in control of your time and betting.

Bettors can use responsible gambling tools available on betting sites and betting apps, such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

Healthcare providers and charities are also available. If you feel you need to seek help for problems related to gambling, below are several links to recommended providers and charities:

