Tottenham end trophy drought in Europa League final as Ruben Amorim admits Man United sack is possible - reaction
Tottenham 1-0 Man United: A scrappy first-half goal was enough for Spurs to salvage a dire season with a first trophy since 2008
Tottenham Hotspur salvaged their season and delivered vindication for Ange Postecoglou as they defeated Manchester United 1-0 in a dismal Europa League final in Bilbao to claim a first trophy in 17 years.
United and Spurs showed exactly why they lie 16th and 17th in the Premier League table as they produced a low-quality affair and the only goal of the game reflected that perfectly. Just before the break, a combination of Brennan Johnson and Luke Shaw contrived to bundle the ball into the corner of the net.
Spurs required a spectacular goal-line clearance from defender Micky van de Ven as they defended doggedly in the second half, with the result delighting boss Postecoglou who said he always believed Tottenham would live up to his claim of “always winning a trophy in his second season”.
United, meanwhile, face a difficult rebuild with no Champions League football to finances their summer transfer plans. Ruben Amorim admitted afterwards that he would not ask for compensation if United decide to go in a different direction, but he vowed not to quit despite United’s worst season in 50 years.
Luke Shaw questions squad’s quality after Europa League final defeat
Luke Shaw said the whole squad need to consider whether they are good enough to play for Manchester United as the long-serving defender apologised to fans for a miserable end to their wretched season.
Asked to sum things up after the worst possible end to a horrible season, the England international said: “I think how you just said it.
“It’s hard to put into words the season, but I think for a club like Manchester United, it’s not really good enough.
“I think definitely me and I think all of us have to question ourselves tonight. Are we good enough to be here? Because this club, this season, it’s not acceptable.
“We know that and it’s down to us. So, like I said, I think it’s really tough to take.
“It’s hard to say anything else really apart from what I’ve just said. I think we have to look at ourselves. Something has to change.”
Bruno Fernandes admits Man United may have to sell him
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has no intention of leaving this summer but admitted the club could end up cashing in on him following the damaging Europa League final loss to Tottenham.
The 30-year-old has been a rare shining light in a dreadful season at Old Trafford, but even his star was dimmed in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to fellow Premier League strugglers Spurs in Bilbao.
Fernandes has recently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, leading head coach Ruben Amorim to stress United should try to keep “one of the top players in the world”.
“I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go,” Fernandes said. “I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to great days.
“In the day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way.
“If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cash in or whatever, it’s what it is, and football sometimes is like this.”
Tottenham vs Man United player ratings
Tottenham ended their 17-year trophy drought as they defeated Manchester United to win the Europa League final in Bilbao.
Spurs delivered victory for Ange Postecoglou in the all-or-nothing clash as Brennan Johnson forced in a scrappy winning goal before half time.
Here are how the players rated from the Europa League final:
Why was Brennan Johnson credited with Tottenham’s winning goal?
Brennan Johnson will go down in history as the winning goalscorer in Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League triumph - even though it appeared that Manchester United defender Luke Shaw got the final touch.
Spurs ended their 17-year trophy drought and delivered success as they defeated Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao. The final was low of quality, with the winning goal proving a fitting end to a scrappy affair.
Inept Man Utd have many problems but improving this one area must be the priority
As emotion poured from Ange Postecoglou in a heart-warming sight on the San Mames turf, Manchester United’s dejected players, stood, to a man, as desolate figures.
There was no consoling of friends. Nobody offering a shoulder to cry on. Just underperforming, inept footballers alone with their thoughts.
Ruben Amorim will not ask for compensation if sacked by Man United
Ruben Amorim said he would not ask for any compensation if Manchester United to decide to sack him following the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
But the Portuguese coach said he will not quit despite the defeat to Spurs and with United on course for their worst ever Premier League campaign.
Will Postecoglou remain at Spurs?
That is another looming question after Tottenham’s victory tonight.
Postecoglou himself says he hopes to stay on and continue building the team.
He told the media: "We've got a really young group of players. You can talk to them about success and what it means but until they feel it, it doesn't become real. I've got no doubt that all those boys tonight having this feeling they will want it again.
“To get it again they will need to make similar sacrifices. They have climbed the mountain now and know what it takes to get to where we are. I think that accelerates the opportunities to build a team and make it successful and make it competitive at the highest level for years to come.
"I think there is still a lot of work to be done, that's obvious, but not as much work as people may think. People may bang on about the 20 league defeats but they are missing the point of what we are trying to build here. I really feel that tonight can be a great platform for us to kick on."
Is this Ange Postecoglou's biggest achievement?
That was on of the questions asked of the Tottenham boss at his press conference.
He answered: "I feel if I say that it diminishes, not for me, the other achievements, but for the people I shared them with. It's definitely been the toughest thing I have ever done, without a shadow of a doubt.
“And I knew that it would be going into it. This club has had some unbelievable world class coaches and players and they have not had a night like this, so I knew what I was taking on.
"It is fair to say that it has been really challenging because wherever else I have had success by this stage I have kind of had the faith and trust of everybody, and here it has been different.
“That's not a criticism, I understand that is because of the club and its recent history, I don't think they could always go in on one person. But for me that is always how it has worked well for me when people have backed my vision.
"Within that, when we got to the end of January, the end of the transfer window, I just made a decision there and then that this was the trophy that we were going to go for. It was probably at odds with what other people at the time thought we should do but I just really believed that we could win this.
"Since then every training and decision, everything we have done in terms of games, it was all about making sure when these games have come around we are in the best place possible. That has come at a cost in the league and I have to take responsibility for that. I just felt like the end game of winning something was more important and it was the only way I was going to do it."
‘Man Utd owners must back Ruben Amorim’ claims David Beckham
David Beckham says Manchester United have to back Ruben Amorim this summer and expressed discomfort at the idea of selling valuable assets like Bruno Fernandes to aid their overhaul.
The Portuguese head coach succeeded Erik ten Hag in November of what has turned into the club’s worst-ever Premier League campaign, with the Red Devils 16th on a measly 39 points with just one top-flight game to go.
Spurs bosses who failed to win trophy as Postecoglou ends drought
Ange Postecoglou has guided Tottenham to a first trophy in 17 years with Europa League glory against Manchester United in Bilbao.
Spurs have experienced several near-misses since they enjoyed League Cup success at Wembley in 2008.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the coaches who tried and failed to achieve what Postecoglou has at Tottenham.
