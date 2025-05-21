Tottenham v Man United LIVE: Europa League final fever building before kick-off in Bilbao

'I'm not a clown': Postecoglou snaps at reporter over season-defining Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the Europa League final tonight in Bilbao in a game that will elevate or condemn what have been, until this point, dismal campaigns for both clubs.

Both sides have been poor in the Premier League, combining for a staggering 39 defeats to sit 16th and 17th in the table, but both sets of supporters have overcome limited travel options to arrive in the Basque Country ready for their date with destiny.

Ange Postecoglou claimed he “always wins” a trophy in his second year in charge of clubs and has created waves of headlines in the build-up by taking a swipe at a journalist for writing that he was “teetering between hero and clown”. United arrive at the final unbeaten in Europe this term and seek to repeat the glory of 2017 when they won this competition.

Yet, Ruben Amorim’s side have not beaten Spurs in their last six matches, including three successive losses, but have their sights set on lifting the trophy tonight.

Follow all the Europa League final action, including updates for our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney, with our live blog below: