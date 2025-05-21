Tottenham v Man United LIVE: Europa League final fever building before kick-off in Bilbao
Both teams hope to secure silverware and qualify for next season’s Champions League with victory at the San Mames in Bilbao
Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the Europa League final tonight in Bilbao in a game that will elevate or condemn what have been, until this point, dismal campaigns for both clubs.
Both sides have been poor in the Premier League, combining for a staggering 39 defeats to sit 16th and 17th in the table, but both sets of supporters have overcome limited travel options to arrive in the Basque Country ready for their date with destiny.
Ange Postecoglou claimed he “always wins” a trophy in his second year in charge of clubs and has created waves of headlines in the build-up by taking a swipe at a journalist for writing that he was “teetering between hero and clown”. United arrive at the final unbeaten in Europe this term and seek to repeat the glory of 2017 when they won this competition.
Yet, Ruben Amorim’s side have not beaten Spurs in their last six matches, including three successive losses, but have their sights set on lifting the trophy tonight.
Tottenham's Europa League final line-up
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison
Man Utd's Europa League final line-up
Man Utd XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Amad, Mount; Hojlund
An all English affair
The 2024-25 Europa League final will be the sixth all-English major European competition final, and the third of those to involve Tottenham Hotspur.
The previous two were the 1971-72 Uefa Cup final (which they won 3-2 on aggregate vs Wolves) and the 2018-19 Champions League final (which they lost 0-2 to Liverpool).
Why ‘shambolic’ Tottenham v Manchester United final is entirely by Uefa’s design
While some rival executives have literally been laughing at this “shambolic” Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, elements of it are by their own design.
The two English sides might have found it much more difficult to get to Bilbao had Juventus and Manchester City dropped down from the Champions League in the way those outside the top 16 used to, but this was one of the subjects discussed in the major negotiations between 2019 and 2021 that ultimately led to the Super League crisis.
Amorim on the pressure of Man United and Tottenham jobs
“I know that in this kind of club, also in Tottenham, but especially Manchester United, it's strange, because you have some coaches that loses some games and they are sacked," Ruben Amorim said.
"I think people see what we are trying to do. I think people see that sometimes I'm thinking more (about) the club than myself.
“People understand, especially the board, that we have a lot of issues. I will try to prove myself to the fans, to the board."
Defiant Postecoglou rejects Tottenham job is on the line at Europa League final
"I don't think my job is done here," Postecoglou said.
"I really feel like we are building something. And what a trophy does is hopefully accelerate this. I still think there's a lot of work to be done.
“That's quite obvious with the challenges that we've had this year. But also, there's been some growth that I would like to see through. I'm far from thinking that this job is finished."
'Historic moment' to win says Son
The Spurs captain had this to say about lifting the Europa League trophy:
"It would be very special and would be a historic moment but I [have been] here 10 years and I just want to win the trophy, which nobody has done in the 10 years I have been here.
"Tomorrow is going to be a massive day for the club and the boys and for me as well."
Ange Postecoglou confirms huge Tottenham injury blow for Europa League final
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Lucas Bergvall will be absent from the Europa League final at a press conference on the eve of the clash with Manchester United.
The midfielder has been missing since the end of April due to a significant ankle ligament injury and missed the semi-final victory over Bodo/Glimt.
He was initially ruled out for the rest of the season but travelled with the Tottenham squad to Bilbao and was seen in training with the team.
Gary Neville explains why Man United don't deserve a parade if they win Europa League
The former United captain said: "If Manchester United win, they'll celebrate a trophy but there will be a cautious celebration tomorrow - not by the fans, though, because they'll obviously go crazy.
"Their interviews will be along the lines of them saying that they're so happy and delighted for the fans, but it's been a difficult season.
"That will be the tone of it. I don't think there should be a parade through the city for them winning the Europa League."
Brennan Johnson on Spurs' Europa League hopes
Johnson said: "I think we know, going into the final, we can't rely on the fact that we've beaten them a few times this season.
"I think it's about now coming up with a plan because each time we've beaten them has been down to different reasons.
"I feel like we've done good work preparing for Man United so now it's about coming up with how we want to win, things we want to do, things we want to stop them from doing so it's a new opportunity.
"We want to prepare and be as confident as we can."
