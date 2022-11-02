Champions League permutations: What’s at stake in final week of group stage?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Matchday six of the Champions League is upon us – the most stressful midweek of the season for some clubs, and potentially the most lucrative too.

This time around there are plenty of sides who are already sitting pretty and assured of their spot in the competition once the knockout stage begins in the new year, but others still have a bit of work to do, have top spot to fight for, or a Europa League berth to attain.

From the Premier League teams involved, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are certain to be involved in the last 16, while Tottenham Hotspur clinched a qualification spot in dramatic fashion against Marseille on Tuesday.

It leaves four groups, and two places in the last 16, left to play for tonight.

As a quick reminder, the tie-breaking format when teams finish level on points in a group is as follows:

Points in head-to-head matches

Goal difference head-to-head

Goals scored head-to-head

Goal difference across group phase

Goals scored across group

If teams are still level, it’s away goals, wins, away wins, disciplinary points and Uefa coefficient if needed!

Here’s how each group stands ahead of the final round of games, and the results teams need to progress.

Group E

Wednesday 8pm: AC Milan vs Salzburg; Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea are through and have secured top spot with a game to spare, thanks to a better head-to-head record over Milan who are the only side who can finish level on points with them.

The Blues’ opponents Zagreb, however, can still come third – they need to win and have Milan beat Salzburg to do so.

That match in Italy is a winner-takes-all for second place and the last 16; a draw also sees the San Siro side progress.

Group F

Wednesday 5:45pm: Real Madrid vs Celtic; Shakhtar Donetsk vs Leipzig

Real Madrid will finish top if they beat Celtic, who are already guaranteed to finish last. Real will also take first place if Leipzig fail to win, regardless of their own result.

The Germans are three points above Shakhtar but were hammered by the Ukrainians in their last meeting, so if Shakhtar can pull off another win, they will go through in second place on head-to-head results.

Group G

Wednesday 8pm: Man City vs Sevilla; FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund

Phil Foden celebrates scoring Manchester City’s second goal agains Seville with Joao Cancelo (Reuters)

Another group already wrapped up, despite each side being separated from the next by only three points.

Man City are assured of top spot thanks to their head-to-head record with Dortmund, who are second and through thanks to a better head-to-head record over Sevilla.

Continuing the theme, Sevilla are three points ahead of Copenhagen but will stay third regardless thanks to head-to-head results.

Group H

Wednesday 8pm: Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica; Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain

PSG and Benfica are through and level on 11 points, with top spot to be determined.

Both games between the pair were drawn 1-1, so if they both earn the same result on the final night, it’ll go to group goal difference which currently sees PSG ahead by four, so Benfica would need a huge win to swing it around. Obviously, if one wins or draws while the other draws or loses, the side picking up more points will top the group and no head-to-head is required.

For third place the same applies: Maccabi Haifa and Juve are both on three points.

They both beat each other with the same goal difference and goals scored, so it’ll be group goal difference as the next decider if they stay level on points, which would likely put the Italians third unless they are thrashed by PSG.