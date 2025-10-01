PSG snatch dramatic late winner over Barcelona and Juventus denied late on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Saint-Germain battled back from a goal down to grab a late 2-1 win over Barcelona in a gripping Champions League encounter, with the defending champions overcoming a raft of injuries to secure a valuable away victory.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos bagged the winner in the 90th minute for the holders, who had fallen behind early on before taking control of the match, after a quick counter-attack ended with Achraf Hakimi crossing for the Portuguese striker to fire home from close range.

On 19 minutes, Marcus Rashford had delivered a precise pass across the box to Ferran Torres, who slid in to beat the offside trap and slot past PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

open image in gallery Goncalo Ramos leapt for joy after his late winner ( AFP via Getty Images )

But PSG equalised in the 38th minute when Nuno Mendes embarked on a dazzling run down the left, beating three defenders before setting up 19-year-old Senny Mayulu, who finished clinically into the bottom corner.

It was PSG's third consecutive triumph over Barcelona in the Catalan capital and maintained their perfect start to the Champions League campaign, after they opened with a 4-0 win over Atalanta.

Meanwhile, Villarreal snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw against Juventus, with Renato Veiga's last-minute header denying the Italian side their first win.

Georges Mikautadze put Villarreal ahead in the 18th minute, finishing coolly into the far corner after Nicolas Pepe put him through inside the area.

Juventus rallied in the second half, equalising through Federico Gatti's acrobatic overhead kick in the 49th minute, before Francisco Conceicao gave them the lead seven minutes later, pouncing on a defensive error by Dani Parejo to slot home.

Villarreal refused to give in, and Veiga, who spent half of last season at Juventus, rose highest to head in a corner from close range in the 90th minute, securing the hosts' first point of the campaign.

open image in gallery Renato Veiga grabbed a late draw for Villarreal ( REUTERS )

Borussia Dortmund were on the brink of blowing a two-goal lead for the second consecutive Champions League game before holding their nerve to earn a 4-1 victory over visitors Athletic Bilbao.

Undefeated across all competitions so far this season, Dortmund, second in the Bundesliga, looked to have learned their lesson after spectacularly conceding two goals deep in second-half stoppage time to settle for a 4-4 draw against Juventus on the first matchday.

Dortmund went 2-0 up with goals from Daniel Svensson and Carney Chukwuemeka in each half but the Spaniards improved after the break and pulled a goal back through Gorka Guruzeta before missing several chances to level in a nail-biting finale.

They even put the ball in the net again but the home fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when Robert Navarro was offside before Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy netted a deflected effort eight minutes from the end and Julian Brandt then added another in stoppage time to seal their first win.

open image in gallery Julian Brandt wrapped up the Dortmund victory late on ( AP )

Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund netted twice either side of a Luis Suarez penalty to secure a 2-1 home win over Sporting and kick-start their Champions League campaign with their first points of the competition, while PSV Eindhoven fought back quickly after conceding a sloppy goal to hold German hosts Bayer Leverkusen to a 1-1 draw.

Calamitous defending from the Dutch visitors allowed teenager Christian Kofane to pinch a 65th-minute goal at the Bay Arena but PSV were quick to pull level, with Ismael Saibari thundering home a 72nd-minute equaliser.

Reuters