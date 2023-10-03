Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jude Bellingham starred once again for Real Madrid as he scored one and assisted another in his team’s 3-2 win away to Napoli in the Champions League.

The Italian side led early on through former Brighton defender Leo Ostigard, before the England midfielder set up Junior Vinicius for Real’s equaliser and then scored himself before half-time. A Piotr Zielinski penalty levelled matters after the restart, only for Federico Valverde’s thunderbolt to rebound into the net after striking the crossbar and goalkeeper Alex Meret, giving three points to Real who are top after two wins from two in Group C.

Also in the same group, Union Berlin’s difficult start to the season continued as they lost 3-2 at home to Braga, despite having been two Sheraldo Becker goals to the good shortly before half-time. Sikou Niakate and Bruma levelled matters, before Castro won it for the Portuguese side in stoppage time.

While Manchester United contrived to twice throw away the lead in an eventual 3-2 defeat at home to Galatasaray in Group A, Bayern Munich moved to six points after themselves coming from behind to beat FC Copenhagen. Jamal Musiala equalised Lukas Lerager’s opener, before two subs combined as Thomas Muller set up Mathys Tel for the winner in the final ten minutes.

In a disappointing night for Premier League teams, Arsenal led at Lens but ended up on the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline from their perspective.

PSV and Sevilla, meanwhile, fought out an entertaining draw in Group B’s other match, which finished 2-2. Lens top that group with four points from two games, with the Gunners in second. Sevilla led 1-0 heading into the final four minutes, before a crazy finish ensued: Luuk de Jong’s penalty equalised, Youssef En-Nesyri thought he had immediately won it for the Spaniards but Jordan Teze netted deep into stoppage time to earn a point.

In Group D, Real Sociedad moved top with a comfortable 2-0 win at RB Salzburg, while Inter Milan beat Benfica 1-0 to go second.