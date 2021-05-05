The final round of matches in the Championship takes place at 12.30pm on Saturday 8 May with Rotheram and Sheffield Wednesday both hoping to leapfrog Derby County and secure safety.

The Rams have lost their last six games in succession under Wayne Rooney and remain stuck on 43 points - two clear of nearest challengers Rotherham - however, they must defeat Wednesday in a mouthwatering final fixture in order to guarantee their survival.

Rotherham spurned the chance to keep their fate in their own hands after a drab goalless draw against Luton and know they must defeat Cardiff City and hope Derby lose in order to stay in the second division.

Meanwhile, Wednesday must defeat Derby and then pray Rotherham fail to beat Cardiff. Unfortunately, Wycombe’s relegation is all but sealed at the bottom of the table due to their significantly inferior goal difference.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the final day:

Derby

Position: 21st

Points: 43

Goal difference: -22

Final fixture: Sheff Wed (home)

What do they need to do to survive? Victory would guarantee safety while a draw would be enough if Rotherham do not win at Cardiff, but defeat would send the Rams down as the Owls have a superior goal difference.

Rotherham

Position: 22nd

Points: 41

Goal difference: -16

Final fixture: Cardiff (away)

What do they need to do to survive? Win at Cardiff, and hope Derby do not beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday

Position: 23rd

Points: 40

Goal difference: -21

Final fixture: Derby (away)

What do they need to do to survive? Beat Derby and hope Rotherham do not win at Cardiff.

Wycombe

Position: 24th

Points: 40

Goal difference: -33

Final fixture: Middlesbrough (away)

What do they need to do to survive? Win 13-0 and hope Wednesday win by one goal at Derby.