Charlton v Portsmouth abandoned after medical emergency

The Championship clash between Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth was abandoned after just 12 minutes due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

The lunchtime clash at the Valley was seen by both sides as golden opportunity to get back to winning ways after a some poor results in recent weeks but football soon took a back seat.

The game was suspended with just 12 minutes on the clock as the medical teams went to help a Charlton fan suffering a medical emergency in the lower tier Covered End.

Both sides stayed on the pitch for around seven more minutes before referee Matthew Donohue ordered the players to leave the field in the 19th minute and they headed down the tunnel.

The supporter was seen taken away on a stretcher by paramedics after around 12 minutes of treatment before a further delay with limited communication.

Around 45 minutes after the incident first happened, an announcement came over the tannoy that the match had been abandoned, with some of the crowd booing.

open image in gallery The game at the Valley was abandoned after just 12 minutes ( WSL Football via Getty Images )

“Everyone here at Charlton sends their very best wishes to the supporter affected,” said stadium announcer Dave Lockwood. “We thank our medical team and first responders.

“We will inform when the match will be rescheduled and that will be announced in due course. Please make your way out safely, calmly and in orderly fashion.”

Charlton then confirmed the abandonment by releasing an official statement on X (formerly Twitter).

It read: “Due to a medical emergency in the crowd, today’s match has been abandoned.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding. Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to the supporter affected and thank our medical team and first responders.

“Information on when the match will be rescheduled will be announced in due course.”

A minute’s applause was held before the game for former Charlton players Billy Bonds and Marvin Hinton, who both passed away recently, and Portsmouth had the better of the early going, with Addicks centre-back Lloyd Jones picking up a yellow card.

However, the match was suspended when it became clear the spectator would require immediate medical attention.