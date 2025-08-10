Is Chelsea vs AC Milan on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch pre-season friendly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea close out their pre-season with a second match in three days as they host AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

With their success in the Club World Cup limiting the amount of time the team would have to prepare for the new Premier League campaign, Enzo Maresca’s side only played their first pre-season match on Friday, beating Bayer Leverkusen by a two-goal margin.

New signing Estevao, who scored against the Blues for Palmeiras in the United States, impressed and bagged a debut goal in the first half before fellow fresh arrival Joao Pedro added to Chelsea’s tally late on.

Now facing the challenge of the Rossoneri, Chelsea will hope to gather further momentum ahead of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace next Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When is Chelsea vs AC Milan?

The pre-season friendly between Chelsea and AC Milan kicks off at 3pm BST on Sunday 10 August at Stamford Bridge in London.

How can I watch the game?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Channel 5, with coverage starting at 2:30pm. DAZN will also be streaming the match for free.

Team news

There are no new injury concerns since Friday meaning Maresca should have almost a fully fit squad, though Levi Colwill has suffered an ACL injury and will be out for the foreseeable future. He is joined by Wesley Fofana on the sidelines. New signings Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato, Estevao, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap could will all be expected to feature again in some capacity.

Meanwhile, Milan’s starting XI will be expected to differ greatly compared to the one that faced Leeds United just yesterday. Belgian Pro League player of the season Ardon Jashari could feature following his move to Milan, while Max Allegri may be forced to wield a strong attacking pair of Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez, with the imminent departure of Alvaro Morata and injury to Christian Pulisic limiting his forward options.

Chelsea’s pre-season fixtures and results

Chelsea are only playing two pre-season fixtures due to their involvement in the Club World Cup, with the Blues having enjoyed less than a month off since winning that competition on 13 July. Their two fixtures are below:

August 8: Chelsea 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

August 10: AC Milan - Stamford Bridge, London, 3pm