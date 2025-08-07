Enzo Maresca confirms Levi Colwill injury blow for Chelsea: ‘It’s a problem’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea regular Levi Colwill is a doubt for the start of the Premier League season after sustaining a knock in training, with manager Enzo Maresca calling it “a problem”.

He did not elaborate on the specific issue, nor how long the Blues manager expects Colwill to be out of action for.

But the 22-year-old’s absence is a blow for Chelsea ahead of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace in just over a week’s time.

“We had a problem the last two days with Levi Colwill, that we don’t know how long he is going to be out,” Maresca said in a press conference on Thursday. “So for us, we will see, hopefully not too long, but for sure it’s a problem for us.

“We need to wait, we don’t know yet [what the specific injury is]. It was in the first session on Monday, just in the last minutes of the session. He felt something and, as I said, we need to wait and then we see.”

The England international has become a fixture in Maresca’s squad and was pivotal to their fortunes last season, scoring the decisive goal on the final day of the campaign against Nottingham Forest to seal the Blues’ place in the Champions League this term.

Maresca added that Chelsea may need to target a potential back-up option for Colwill in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, which closes on 1 September.

“It depends. We need to wait and then we see. But, as I said, we know each other from last year and, you know in our way, how important Levi has been.

“I spoke with him yesterday and I told him that if we achieve what we achieved last year, it is also because of him - and he was a main player for us.”

Maresca’s Club World Cup winners next play a friendly against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.