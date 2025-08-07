Ballon d’Or 2025 live: Nominees to be revealed today as Dembele, Salah and McTominay battle for top prize
Ousmane Dembele, Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and Scott McTominay could succeed Rodri to claim the men’s award
The nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or are set to be revealed today, with football’s best players contending for a number of top prizes.
Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue have led Paris Saint-Germain’s charge, and both French superstars will be expected to contend for the top men’s prize, succeeding Rodri after his stunning win over Vinicius Jr last year.
Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Mohamed Salah, who inspired Liverpool to Premier League glory, could contend. While Scott McTominay guided Napoli to the Scudetto and Kylian Mbappe, despite a tough start, shone for Real Madrid in his debut season at the Bernabeu.
Aitana Bonmati is still the favourite to win the women’s award for the third straight year, despite losing out with Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final to Arsenal and then with Spain in the Women’s Euro 2025 final to England. Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton and Spain teammate Mariona Caldentey could also contend for the top prize.
Follow all the latest updates and nominees for the best individual prizes in the sport below:
Ballon d'Or favourites
Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha and Mo Salah are the favourites for the men's award.
Alessia Russo, two-time winner Alexia Putellas and current holder Aitana Bonmati are among the favourites for the women’s award.
Ballon d’Or history
The Ballon d’Or was conceived by sports writers Gabriel Hanot and Jacques Ferran as an award to present the best player in Europe.
Until 2006, it was based exclusively on voting from journalists, and until 1995 it was only open to players from Europe, hence the absence of notable would-be winners including Pele and Diego Maradona.
The award was first given in 1956, with Blackpool’s Stanley Matthews the inaugural winner ahead of Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano.
Ballon d'Or Feminin
The women’s version of the Ballon d’or was first awarded in 2018, with Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg winning the inaugural award.
USA World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe won the award in 2019, and since then it has been dominated by Spanish players, with Alexia Putellas winning twice before Aitana Bonmati took over as the best women’s player in the world.
Bonmati is bidding to make it three straight wins in 2025, though Spain and Barca teammate Putellas played her way into consideration and England’s Champions League and Euros winner Alessia Russo will also be in the running.
Ballon d'Or records
Lionel Messi currently holds the record for the most Ballons d’Or, having won eight between 2009 and 2023.
Cristiano Ronaldo is second, having won five between 2007 and 2017.
Players to have won the award more than once include Johan Cruyff (three), Marco van Basten (three), Michel Platini (three), Ronaldo (two), Franz Beckenbauer (two) and Kevin Keegan (two).
Previous Ballon d'Or winners
Men’s award:
- 2024: Rodri
- 2023: Lionel Messi
- 2022: Karim Benzema
- 2021: Lionel Messi
- 2019: Lionel Messi
Women’s award:
- 2024: Aitana Bonmati
- 2023: Aitana Bonmati
- 2022: Alexia Putellas
- 2021: Alexia Putellas
- 2019: Megan Rapinoe
Ballon d'Or Odds
Ousmane Dembele - 1/4
Lamine Yamal - 5/1
Vitinha - 12/1
Raphinha - 20/1
Fabian Ruiz - 25/1
When is the Ballon d’Or ceremony?
The Ballon d’Or nominees will be announced today, with the ceremony in a month’s time on 22 September.
The glitzy gala will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, with Uefa linking up with Groupe Amaury and L’Équipe to put on the prestigious annual awards.
How does the Ballon d'Or voting work?
The committee, consisting of journalists from France Football and L’Equipe, select 30 names.
When the two lists have been confirmed, one football journalist from each of the top 100 FIFA-ranked nations will submit their votes for the top 10 players.
The top 10 consists of a points system, which will be accumulated to crown the winner:
- First Place: 15 points
- Second Place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: 8 points
- Fifth place: 7 points
- Sixth place: 5 points
- Seventh place: 4 points
- Eighth place: 3 points
- Ninth place: 2 points
- Tenth place: 1 point
