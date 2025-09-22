Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hannah Hampton paid tribute to former Liverpool manager Matt Beard after she won the inaugural Yashin Trophy award for best women’s goalkeeper at the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Hampton saved two penalties in England’s Euro 2025 final triumph against Spain and was outstanding between the posts as the Lionesses defended their European crown in Switzerland.

The 24-year-old received the award from former England International Mary Earps, who was previously denied the chance to win the Yashin Trophy because there was not a prize for women.

England and Chelsea's Hannah Hampton receives the Yashin Trophy ( AP )

Hampton, however, also used her speech at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris to honour former Liverpool boss Beard, who died on Saturday at the age of 47. Beard led Liverpool to Women’s Super League titles in 2013 and 2014 and his death has rocked the women’s football community.

"The women's game sadly on Saturday lost a real trailblazer, Matt Beard,” Hampton said.

“Matt was someone who cared an awful lot for the women's game when no one else did.

“He lit up the room when everyone was in it. And this is just a message to show that not everyone should have to go through these dark moments alone.

“Sometimes the brightest smiles in the room hide the heaviest pain. He'll be greatly missed."

Hampton also paid tribute to her grandfather, who died shortly before England’s Euros campaign in Switzerland.

"I don't think this award is an achievement for me, it's an achievement for women's goalkeeping," Hampton added.

"I stand on the shoulders of so many great goalkeepers of the past. Sitting alongside my fellow nominees, it's an honour to be part of such an incredible group."