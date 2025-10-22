Chelsea vs Ajax live: Hosts running rampant as George adds quickfire fifth goal in second half
The Blues face bottom-of-the-table Ajax in a European encounter they should win
Chelsea host Ajax in the Champions League tonight looking to continue the momentum they have built up over the last three games.
The Blues have beaten Benfica, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in successive matches and are building some consistency for boss Enzo Maresca. They have scored six goals in those wins and conceded just once - against Premier League champions Liverpool.
A bruising 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich got their Champions League campaign off to a poort start but they rectified that result by beating Benfica last time out. A victory over Ajax would propel them up the table and leave them in a good position for the remainder of the league phase.
The Dutch side have not won in three games and lost both of their Champions League outings so far. That leaves Chelsea as favourites to win this evening but Maresca will know a positive performance is also required from his team.
Follow the latest Champions League updates with our live blog below:
Estevao continues to excel
“Ajax may be grateful for the many Chelsea changes, which have taken some of the sting out of the game, but Estavao is continuing to excel.
“He looks a huge talent and almost scored with an audacious overhead kick.”
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
84 mins: Chelsea are understandably cruising now.
Their main players are off and the teenagers have the game in hand.
It’s been a tough outing for Ajax.
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
81 mins: Into the last 10 minutes here and Wesley Fofana may have an issue.
He’s signalled to the bench to come off but Chelsea are out of substitutes.
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
75 mins: Save! Pasveer lunges to the left and pushes the ball up over the crossbar.
Estevao struck it again and made things difficult for the goalkeeper who handled it well.
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
72 mins: Chelsea win a free kick and it’s within shooting range but not the most favourable of angles.
Estevao takes it and drills his effort into the wall.
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
69 mins: Estevao takes a snapshot from the left side of the box and just pulls his effort wide.
In other news from around the Champions League, Liverpool are also 5-1 up against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
66 mins: Oh hello!
Chelsea make their final substitution and Enzo Maresca brings on another teenager.
17-year-old Reggie Walsh replaces Romeo Lavia.
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
63 mins: A Chelsea corner is whipped into the near post and Remko Pasveer makes a faff of his clearance.
Chelsea try to kick the ball into a dangerous zone but Ajax are more composed and work it clear.
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
60 mins: An hour played at Stamford Bridge and Ajax will be looking at these little landmarks and ticking them off.
They’ll already be thinking about getting off the pitch. It’s been a torrid start to their Champions League campaign on tonight’s outing has only made matters worse.
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
56 mins: Estevao is shown a yellow card for leaving a bit too much on Lucas Rosa.
It’s the correct decision and there’s an opportunity for the visitors to get the ball up the pitch.
