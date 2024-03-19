Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The climax of Emma Hayes’ dynasty is fast approaching and there is only one form that they will want that climax to take. Much still needs to be done before Chelsea can ensure her final game is the Champions League final, but the manner of their quarter-final first leg victory over Ajax showed that they would be fitting finalists.

It wasn’t pretty; it definitely wasn’t easy. That, however, is the crucial part. Chelsea were tested, they struggled to find their best rhythm, but they were patient and it paid dividends.

It was Ajax who had the better of the starts on Tuesday, spurred on by a record crowd for a women’s game in the Netherlands, their vocal home support, and the knowledge that they had a point to prove.

That point is that Ajax are in the ascendency and on their way to becoming the footballing talent-factory that has long made this club famous in the men’s game. The fact that their brightest talent came in the form of Lily Yohannes, a 16-year-old, was a sign that it is beginning to ring true for the women’s team too.

Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was made to worry when she was chased down within the first few minutes, dawdling as she looked to make a clearance, but Ajax were unable to take advantage.

It didn’t take long for them to nearly open the scoring either, with Romee Leuchter rifling an effort off of the woodwork as Chelsea were faced with an increasingly nervy start.

Yet the hosts’ momentum on their big night was not to last as a completely amateur error gave Chelsea the lead and ushered in the circumstances for Hayes’ side to show their superiority.

They definitely showed their maturity with the opening goal. Ajax entirely switched off, Milicia Keijzer not bothering to track the run of Lauren James with the Chelsea striker seemingly offside. The fact the entire Ajax defence stood still as she coolly rolled an effort past Regina van Eijk made it seem like she definitely was.

The problem was that James had not, in fact, mistimed her run – instead she had timed it to perfection. An initial offside flag gave the home support a moment of jubilation, but the correct VAR decision to hand the Blues the lead soon soured the mood.

Lauren James celebrates scoring (REUTERS)

No moment more accurately sums up the difference between these sides than the first goal. Playing to the whistle was a simple decision for Chelsea; somehow it didn’t seem to cross Ajax’s mind.

VAR came to the hosts’ aid when it disallowed a Guro Reiten goal not too long after, Sjoeke Nusken adjudged to have been in an offside position and interfering with play as Reiten took her shot, but that reprieve was yet another moment on which Ajax failed to capitalise.

Chelsea were denied their second but it didn’t last long. Reiten and Nusken combined again just minutes later, Nusken tucking home the former’s pinpoint delivery. Defender Kadeisha Buchanan performing a Cruyff turn to set up the move at the arena named after the Dutch legend was the icing on the cake.

The visitors’ second proved the killer blow for Ajax, with a two-goal deficit rendering a fightback insurmountable. Their fluid passing evaporated, Chasity Grant no longer seemed capable of turning Chelsea’s fullbacks inside out.

Here was a side who had beaten Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma reduced to doing no more than trying to prevent the deficit being extended. Even that wasn’t possible.

With the early struggles put behind them and a two-goal advantage acting as a cushion, Chelsea were much more comfortable and did a better job of holding the ball, eliminating any chance for Ajax to gain a foothold.

While Chelsea still didn’t dazzle in the second half, their path towards victory became relatively routine and victory was sweetened by a second goal from Nusken, heading home a Catarina Macario cross to round off the result.

Nusken scored twice against Ajax (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Impressive, too, was the fact that Chelsea maintained their intensity given the fact that they are in the middle of eight games in March and are still having to make do with a depleted squad.

British record signing Mayra Ramirez wasn’t fit, Millie Bright won’t be back before the international break, Nusken is someone who has had to play at centre-back in recent weeks to fill the gaps. The schedule is tough, but they are rising to the occasion.

Hayes was simple when summing up what separated the sides, and highlighted what makes the difference for Chelsea.

“I think we showed our experience for sure,” she said. “Calm, composed, even when it’s not perfect we keep our heads, good discipline. I think that was the big difference tonight.”

While there is still the task of a second leg against Ajax before a likely semi-final tie against holders Barcelona, that they won 3-0 makes the second leg little more than a formality.

Winning the Champions League is still a distant prospect, but it is a prospect that is increasingly growing closer.

Add together their consistency in the Women’s Super League, their management of results in Europe, their ability to cope with a cramped schedule and their excellence in all competitions and it results in a promising recipe for success.