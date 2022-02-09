European champions Chelsea face Asian champions Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup this afternoon, with a place in the Sunday’s final up for grabs in the United Arab Emirates.

Chelsea are opening their campaign for a first Club World Cup title after they defeated Manchester City last season to win the Champions League for the second time.

They were defeated in the final by Corinthians in 2012 in the only previous time they’ve competed in the tournament, and the Blues will be looking to go one step better this time around.

Al Hilal, the champions of Saudi Arabia, are managed by former Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim and defeated Al Jazira of the UAE in the previous round.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Chelsea vs Al Hilal?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Wednesday 9 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on E4, with coverage starting from 4pm GMT. The match will also be available to stream online live on All 4.

What is the team news?

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is out as Senegal continue their celebrations after winning the Africa Cup of Nations. Reece James has travelled but is not in contention as he nears a return from a hamstring injury. Mason Mount is a doubt after picking up a knock against Plymouth on Saturday, but the rest of the squad is fit and available.

Former Newcastle, Watford and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is expected to lead the line for Al Hilal as manager Leonardo Jardim prepares to name an unchanged side.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azplicaceuta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Al Hilal: Al Maiouf; Abdul Hamid, Hyun-Soo, Ali Bulaihi, Al Shahrani; Kanno, Cuellar; Marega, Pereira, Al Dawsari; Ighalo

Odds

Chelsea: 1/4

Draw: 11/2

Al Hilal: 17/2

Prediction

A comfortable win surely awaits for Chelsea, who will look to come through unscathed ahead of Sunday’s final. Chelsea 2-0 Al Hilal