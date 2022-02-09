Chelsea face Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup this afternoon, as the champions of Europa and Asia meet in the United Arab Emirates.

The European champions are without manager Thomas Tuchel after his positive Covid-19 test but are looking to win a third major prize under the German.

Last season’s Champions League win over Manchester City was soon followed by the Uefa Super Cup at the start of this campaign.

Chelsea have never won the Club World Cup and were beaten in the final by Corinthians on their last appearance in the tournament in 2012.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is Chelsea vs Al Hilal?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Wednesday 9 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on E4, with coverage starting from 4pm GMT. The match will also be available to stream online live on All 4.

What is the team news?

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is out as Senegal continue their celebrations after winning the Africa Cup of Nations. Reece James has travelled but is not in contention as he nears a return from a hamstring injury. Mason Mount is a doubt after picking up a knock against Plymouth on Saturday, but the rest of the squad is fit and available.

Former Newcastle, Watford and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is expected to lead the line for Al Hilal as manager Leonardo Jardim prepares to name an unchanged side.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azplicaceuta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Al Hilal: Al Maiouf; Abdul Hamid, Hyun-Soo, Ali Bulaihi, Al Shahrani; Kanno, Cuellar; Marega, Pereira, Al Dawsari; Ighalo

Odds

Chelsea: 1/4

Draw: 11/2

Al Hilal: 17/2

Prediction

A comfortable win surely awaits for Chelsea, who will look to come through unscathed ahead of Sunday’s final. Chelsea 2-0 Al Hilal