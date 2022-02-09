Chelsea will attempt to reach the final of the Fifa Club World Cup today when they face Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the inter-continental competition in the United Arab Emirates.

The Blues have only featured in the tournament once before and are looking to add the prize to Champions League and Uefa Super Cup trophies lifted under Tuchel in the past year.

Al Hilal were the winners of the Asian Champions League last season and the team from Saudi Arabia are managed by former Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim and boast former Newcastle, Watford and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo in their ranks.

The winners of the match will face either South American champions Palmeiras or the winners of the African Champions League Al Ahly in Sunday’s final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is Chelsea vs Al Hilal?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Wednesday 9 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on E4, with coverage starting from 4pm GMT. The match will also be available to stream online live on All 4.

What is the team news?

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is out as Senegal continue their celebrations after winning the Africa Cup of Nations. Reece James has travelled but is not in contention as he nears a return from a hamstring injury. Mason Mount is a doubt after picking up a knock against Plymouth on Saturday, but the rest of the squad is fit and available.

Former Newcastle, Watford and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is expected to lead the line for Al Hilal as manager Leonardo Jardim prepares to name an unchanged side.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azplicaceuta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Al Hilal: Al Maiouf; Abdul Hamid, Hyun-Soo, Ali Bulaihi, Al Shahrani; Kanno, Cuellar; Marega, Pereira, Al Dawsari; Ighalo

Odds

Chelsea: 1/4

Draw: 11/2

Al Hilal: 17/2

Prediction

A comfortable win surely awaits for Chelsea, who will look to come through unscathed ahead of Sunday’s final. Chelsea 2-0 Al Hilal