Chelsea open their Fifa Club World Cup campaign this afternoon as the European champions face Al Hilal, the winners of Asia’s top continental prize.

The Blues are competing in the inter-continental tournament for the second time and will advance to Sunday’s final with a victory in the United Arab Emirates.

Chelsea were defeated in the final by Corinthians on their last tournament appearance in 2012 and are looking to become the second English team in three years to win the tournament after Liverpool’s victory in 2019.

The Champions League winners, who defeated Manchester City to become European champions last season, are without manager Thomas Tuchel after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight .

When is Chelsea vs Al Hilal?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Wednesday 9 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on E4, with coverage starting from 4pm GMT. The match will also be available to stream online live on All 4.

What is the team news?

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is out as Senegal continue their celebrations after winning the Africa Cup of Nations. Reece James has travelled but is not in contention as he nears a return from a hamstring injury. Mason Mount is a doubt after picking up a knock against Plymouth on Saturday, but the rest of the squad is fit and available.

Former Newcastle, Watford and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is expected to lead the line for Al Hilal as manager Leonardo Jardim prepares to name an unchanged side.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azplicaceuta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Al Hilal: Al Maiouf; Abdul Hamid, Hyun-Soo, Ali Bulaihi, Al Shahrani; Kanno, Cuellar; Marega, Pereira, Al Dawsari; Ighalo

Odds

Chelsea: 1/4

Draw: 11/2

Al Hilal: 17/2

Prediction

A comfortable win surely awaits for Chelsea, who will look to come through unscathed ahead of Sunday’s final. Chelsea 2-0 Al Hilal