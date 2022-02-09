Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, left, and Chelsea’s Mason Mount laugh during a training session in Abu Dhabi (AP)

Chelsea begin their Club World Cup campaign in the semi-finals against Saudi side Al Hilal.

Thomas Tuchel will not be present due to contracting Covid and the Blues are searching for form after struggling to a 2-1 win over Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Londoners are looking to become world champions for the first time after securing their second Champions League last year by beating Manchester City in Porto.

For some at Chelsea, this is the last remaining major club honour left to win after defeat to Corinthians 10 years ago, having beaten Bayern Munich to land their first Champions League crown.

Al Hilal thrashed Al Jazira 6-1 to reach this stage, with former Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim eyeing an upset to face Palmeiras in the final, after the Brazilians beat Al Ahly 2-0 on Tuesday.

“It’s very difficult to be in this tournament, after 10 years you realise how difficult,” Cesar Azpilicueta said. “We lost the final at that time. Maybe I had a different feeling, it was my first season, it looked easier than it does but with time you realise how difficult it is to go all the way. We have to make the most of it. It’ll be difficult but hopefully the experience will help us in this tournament. I’m really motivated.”

