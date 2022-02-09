Chelsea vs Al Hilal LIVE: Club World Cup semi-final team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live updates as the European champions kick off their campaign at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium
Chelsea begin their Club World Cup campaign in the semi-finals against Saudi side Al Hilal.
Thomas Tuchel will not be present due to contracting Covid and the Blues are searching for form after struggling to a 2-1 win over Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Londoners are looking to become world champions for the first time after securing their second Champions League last year by beating Manchester City in Porto.
For some at Chelsea, this is the last remaining major club honour left to win after defeat to Corinthians 10 years ago, having beaten Bayern Munich to land their first Champions League crown.
Al Hilal thrashed Al Jazira 6-1 to reach this stage, with former Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim eyeing an upset to face Palmeiras in the final, after the Brazilians beat Al Ahly 2-0 on Tuesday.
“It’s very difficult to be in this tournament, after 10 years you realise how difficult,” Cesar Azpilicueta said. “We lost the final at that time. Maybe I had a different feeling, it was my first season, it looked easier than it does but with time you realise how difficult it is to go all the way. We have to make the most of it. It’ll be difficult but hopefully the experience will help us in this tournament. I’m really motivated.”
Chelsea assistant manager Zsolt Low spoke about the attacking threats of Al-Hilal and says that Chelsea’s first priority is to stop the strikers playing their own game and take the attack to the Asian champions. He said:
Since the competition changed to its current format in 200, 11 of the last 16 Club World Cup finals have been contested between the South American and European champions.
Also the Uefa Champions League winners have made it to the final of the Club World Cup in 16 of the last 17 editions of the tournament.
Club World Cup: Chelsea opponents
Chelsea’s semi-final opponents this evening, Al Hilal, have enjoyed plenty of success since their formation in 1957, winning 50 domestic trophies including a record 17 Saudi Professional League titles and a number of Arab regional competitions.
They have been crowned champions of Asia a record four times following their victories in the Asian Club Championship in 1991 and 2000 and the AFC Champions League in 2019 and 2021.
The Riyadh club could have won three consecutive Asian titles but their 2020 campaign was curtailed when a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad before their final group game forced them to withdraw from the competition.
Cub World Cup: Good signs for Chelsea
On four of the previous five occasions an English club has competed at the Fifa Club World Cup, it made it through the semi-final stage. Chelsea’s last appearance in the competition saw they reach the final but lost 1-0 to Corinthians.
Club World Cup: Jardim calls competition format ‘unfair'
Al-Hilal boss Leonardo Jardim wants Fifa to look at the format of the Club World Cup tournament after branding it unfair to the lower ranked teams.
Currently the European and South American champions only enter at the semi-final stage and have to play just two matches before lifiting the trophy. Jardim said:
Club World Cup: Chelsea team changes
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is back in the Chelsea squad after his heroics in the Africa Cup of Nations but Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps his place in the team.
Thiago Silva, Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz all make the starting XI with Malang Sarr, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi all dropping to the bench.
Clube World Cup: Chelsea line-up
Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz
Club World Cup: Ali-Hilal team changes
Al-Hilal manager Leonardo Jardim makes just one change to the Al-Hilal team that defeated Al-Jazira 6-1 in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.
Mohammed Al-Burayk comes in to replace Saud Abdulhamid and joins Jang Hyuan-soo, Ali Al-Bulaihi and Yasser Shahrani in the back line.
Club World Cup: Al-Hilal line-up
Al-Hilal XI: Almuaiouf, Alburayk, Jang, Al Bulayhi, Y. Shahrani, G. Cuellar, Kanno, Salem, Pereria, Marega, Ighalo
