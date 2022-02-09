Liveupdated1644422718

Chelsea vs Al Hilal LIVE: Club World Cup semi-final team news, line-ups and more today

Follow live updates as the European champions kick off their campaign at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium

Michael Jones
Wednesday 09 February 2022 16:05
<p>Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, left, and Chelsea’s Mason Mount laugh during a training session in Abu Dhabi</p>

(AP)

Chelsea begin their Club World Cup campaign in the semi-finals against Saudi side Al Hilal.

Thomas Tuchel will not be present due to contracting Covid and the Blues are searching for form after struggling to a 2-1 win over Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Londoners are looking to become world champions for the first time after securing their second Champions League last year by beating Manchester City in Porto.

For some at Chelsea, this is the last remaining major club honour left to win after defeat to Corinthians 10 years ago, having beaten Bayern Munich to land their first Champions League crown.

Al Hilal thrashed Al Jazira 6-1 to reach this stage, with former Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim eyeing an upset to face Palmeiras in the final, after the Brazilians beat Al Ahly 2-0 on Tuesday.

“It’s very difficult to be in this tournament, after 10 years you realise how difficult,” Cesar Azpilicueta said. “We lost the final at that time. Maybe I had a different feeling, it was my first season, it looked easier than it does but with time you realise how difficult it is to go all the way. We have to make the most of it. It’ll be difficult but hopefully the experience will help us in this tournament. I’m really motivated.”

Follow live goal and score updates below, plus build-up, team news, line-ups, analysis and reaction:

Club World Cup: Al-Hilal vs Chelsea

Chelsea assistant manager Zsolt Low spoke about the attacking threats of Al-Hilal and says that Chelsea’s first priority is to stop the strikers playing their own game and take the attack to the Asian champions. He said:

We know about Al Hilal from Sunday, we watched the game live with the coaching staff. We could see two very good teams with a lot of quality. Al Jazira made it 1-0 and then Al Hilal came in better and better during the game and by the end of the game it was a big win for them. We see their quality in a lot of games, in a lot of video sessions and also on Sunday.

We have played against a lot of their players in different situations. There is Marega who we know from Porto, when we played against Porto two times in the Champions League and he played against us.

“We know also Carrillo from when he was at Watford in England. They have very good quality up front, they score a lot of goals, as we saw in their game on Sunday. Al Hilal is a very good team and we expect a difficult game.

“Al Hilal has a very good offensive four, leading with Pereira, who we know also very well from his time with West Brom. He scored two goals against us I think while we have been coaching at Chelsea, he’s a very good offensive player and a no.10. But also all the offensive guys, Ighalo, Marega, it is a very dangerous front four or five.

“We will need very good defensive work to stop them and not allow them chances or goals. We are all the time able to score goals in games, but first we have to stop their strikers.”

Michael Jones9 February 2022 16:04
Club World Cup: Al-Hilal vs Chelsea

Since the competition changed to its current format in 200, 11 of the last 16 Club World Cup finals have been contested between the South American and European champions.

Also the Uefa Champions League winners have made it to the final of the Club World Cup in 16 of the last 17 editions of the tournament.

Michael Jones9 February 2022 16:00
Club World Cup: How to watch Al-Hilal vs Chelsea fixture online and on TV today

European champions Chelsea face Asian champions Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup this afternoon, with a place in the Sunday’s final up for grabs in the United Arab Emirates.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

How to watch Chelsea vs Al Hilal online and on TV today

Everything you need to know ahead of the Club World Cup semi-final

Michael Jones9 February 2022 15:56
Club World Cup: Chelsea opponents

Chelsea’s semi-final opponents this evening, Al Hilal, have enjoyed plenty of success since their formation in 1957, winning 50 domestic trophies including a record 17 Saudi Professional League titles and a number of Arab regional competitions.

They have been crowned champions of Asia a record four times following their victories in the Asian Club Championship in 1991 and 2000 and the AFC Champions League in 2019 and 2021.

The Riyadh club could have won three consecutive Asian titles but their 2020 campaign was curtailed when a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad before their final group game forced them to withdraw from the competition.

Michael Jones9 February 2022 15:53
Cub World Cup: Good signs for Chelsea

On four of the previous five occasions an English club has competed at the Fifa Club World Cup, it made it through the semi-final stage. Chelsea’s last appearance in the competition saw they reach the final but lost 1-0 to Corinthians.

Michael Jones9 February 2022 15:50
Club World Cup: Jardim calls competition format ‘unfair'

Al-Hilal boss Leonardo Jardim wants Fifa to look at the format of the Club World Cup tournament after branding it unfair to the lower ranked teams.

Currently the European and South American champions only enter at the semi-final stage and have to play just two matches before lifiting the trophy. Jardim said:

It’s unfair that some teams have to play four matches in eight days and other teams are the best and only have to play two matches and are well rested,

"I think there should be better care with the schedule, with more days to recover so teams from Asia [and North and Central America] have a better chance."

Michael Jones9 February 2022 15:46
Club World Cup: Chelsea team changes

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is back in the Chelsea squad after his heroics in the Africa Cup of Nations but Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps his place in the team.

Thiago Silva, Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz all make the starting XI with Malang Sarr, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi all dropping to the bench.

Michael Jones9 February 2022 15:43
Clube World Cup: Chelsea line-up

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Michael Jones9 February 2022 15:40
Club World Cup: Ali-Hilal team changes

Al-Hilal manager Leonardo Jardim makes just one change to the Al-Hilal team that defeated Al-Jazira 6-1 in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Mohammed Al-Burayk comes in to replace Saud Abdulhamid and joins Jang Hyuan-soo, Ali Al-Bulaihi and Yasser Shahrani in the back line.

Michael Jones9 February 2022 15:38
Club World Cup: Al-Hilal line-up

Al-Hilal XI: Almuaiouf, Alburayk, Jang, Al Bulayhi, Y. Shahrani, G. Cuellar, Kanno, Salem, Pereria, Marega, Ighalo

Michael Jones9 February 2022 15:34

