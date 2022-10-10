Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A ‘surreal’ moment for Armando Broja and confirmation for Graham Potter there is genuine competition this season to be Chelsea No 9.

The Albanian forward, who joined the Blues’ academy in 2009, only had three touches in a 22-minute substitute appearance against Wolves, but the move and a rifled finish to secure the 3-0 victory offers a glimpse of both the present and future at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter is conscious of the “really intense” period Chelsea face as the World Cup approaches, so a routine victory after seven changes provided great satisfaction, particularly if results come with a Cobham reflection.

Kai Havertz, operating as a striker while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took a rest after two goals in as many games, opened the scoring but was otherwise frustrated as the visitors forced a dominant home side to wait until first-half stoppage time to break the deadlock.

“Auba, it’s tricky for him, forwards require rhythm but he hasn’t had that much football and the amount he will have to play, we thought it would be better to give him a breather,” Potter explained after rotating ahead of a Champions League trip to the San Siro on Tuesday.

“It won’t have to be like this always, it’s about taking each situation on its own. Three games in a week though, Champions League and then two days to recover for the Premier League.

“We have a good group here, it’s a good squad, we need people fighting for each other, ready to play and help the team. Armando scored and it’s important for him, it’s his first, he has made an impact off the bench, he has to be patient, but he’s working hard in training, it was a big goal for him.”

Broja provides a different threat to Havertz and Aubameyang, ever willing to drag defenders towards the channels and eager to take aim from distance. The 21-year-old appears content to bide his time and capitalise on the demanding calendar, profiting from the immense quality supplying opportunities.

Broja appears ever willing to trust the service, even in his limited role off the bench; the former Southampton loanee was able to spin in behind the Wolves backline as soon as Mateo Kovacic broke into stride.

Broja possesses close control, too, and with Potter already displaying tactical versatility to chop and change systems, Broja could yet command even more responsibility.

“It’s unreal, I’ve been waiting for my first goal. It’s a surreal moment. I can’t put it into words,” Broja said afterwards. “Onto Tuesday now. It was a good performance.

"Everyone knows at one of the biggest clubs in the world there will be competition. It helps us all develop as players. We have a big squad; everyone is needed at all times."

Part of the demands placed on Potter as he learns his craft at the next level is how to satisfy a squad bursting with top quality players.

Armando Broja celebrates his first Chelsea goal (REUTERS)

And while Broja may be more patient than most, his impact may soon give Potter a good problem. Certainly, as one of six academy players used against Wolves, his success on the pitch only enhances Potter’s reputation.

That identity is evidently crucial for Potter as he bids to cultivate a new culture at Stamford Bridge.

“They [academy players] are vital,” Potter added. “They bring an understanding of the club, the culture, the demand from the club, the environment.

“They’ve come through a fantastic education in the academy. They’re good people and good footballers and our job now is to maximise their potential.

“My experience is that all footballers want to play football, part of the deal at a club like this, there’s a lot of competition, you have to fight and help the team.

“Play your role. All you can do as a head coach, communicate the reasons why, admit you’re not always right. We’re doing it with good intentions. It’s important we have a strong group and a strong collective.”