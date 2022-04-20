Close Arteta on Marcelo Flores' future at Arsenal

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.

After crashing out of the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel’s side recovered their momentum with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace to reach the FA Cup final. The saga surrounding the club’s takeover continues to rumble on in the background but on the pitch, the Blues sit in third and are all but assured of a top-four spot. “It seems like things are pretty safe (in the top-four race) but things can change so, so quickly,” Tuchel warned.

Arsenal have seen their own top-four hopes unravel in disastrous fashion. Mikel Arteta’s side have lost four of their last five league games, undoing so much of the progress the Spaniard had seemingly made this season, while Alexandre Lacazette has failed to take on the goalscoring burden up front. Arsenal’s most recent defeat, against Southampton last weekend, was perhaps the most dismal, however, the Gunners are still in contention for a coveted Champions League spot, largely thanks to the stumbles of their rivals. They come into the fixture three points adrift of Tottenham having played a game less than Antonio Conte’s side.

Follow all the action live below: