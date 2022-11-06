✕ Close Chilwell injury 'a blow' says Potter as Sterling scores in Chelsea CL victory

Mikel Arteta faces another giant test as his Arsenal side travel to Stamford Bridge for a London derby against Chelsea this afternoon. Challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title means that the Gunners must win against the big six clubs which is not the easiest task. So far this season they have lost 1-3 away to Manchester United but have beaten Tottenham (3-1) and Liverpool (3-2) at home. Victory against Graham Potter’s Blues would be another momentous step forward for Arsenal under Arteta.

Yet Chelsea will be looking to break back into the top four after a 1-1 draw with Man Utd and a 4-1 defeat to Brighton has seen them drop to sixth. Potter’s team responded to that loss with a 2-1 comeback victory against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night in the Champions League and the manager will want to send a message that Chelsea are still a major threat by beating their London rivals today.

Chelsea are without left-back Ben Chilwell who suffered a hamstring injury during that midweek game which means he is now a doubt for Gareth Southgate’s England squad just three weeks before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. It’s a major blow for Chilwell would have been hopeful of leaving his mark on a major tournament having played no part in any of the Euro 2020 matches.

