Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Arsenal will go back to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Chelsea
Mikel Arteta faces another giant test as his Arsenal side travel to Stamford Bridge for a London derby against Chelsea this afternoon. Challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title means that the Gunners must win against the big six clubs which is not the easiest task. So far this season they have lost 1-3 away to Manchester United but have beaten Tottenham (3-1) and Liverpool (3-2) at home. Victory against Graham Potter’s Blues would be another momentous step forward for Arsenal under Arteta.
Yet Chelsea will be looking to break back into the top four after a 1-1 draw with Man Utd and a 4-1 defeat to Brighton has seen them drop to sixth. Potter’s team responded to that loss with a 2-1 comeback victory against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night in the Champions League and the manager will want to send a message that Chelsea are still a major threat by beating their London rivals today.
Chelsea are without left-back Ben Chilwell who suffered a hamstring injury during that midweek game which means he is now a doubt for Gareth Southgate’s England squad just three weeks before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. It’s a major blow for Chilwell would have been hopeful of leaving his mark on a major tournament having played no part in any of the Euro 2020 matches.
Follow the action as Chelsea host Arsenal in a Premier League London derby:
Graham Potter spoke in his pre-match press confernece about how tough today’s clash with Arsenal will be but says he wants his Chelsea sdie to impose themselves on the game especially because it is being played at Stamford Bridge.
“That’s the challenge,” said Potter in response to a questiion on how Chelsea will handle the high-flying Gunners. “Arsenal is a step up, so we have to respect the opponent and what they do well, and try to bring our own game.
“We’re at Stamford Bridge and it’s important we try to do that. We want to impose ourselves as much as we can.
“It’s an important game, but success isn’t built by one match. You need to work, decide who and how you’re playing. It’s a process of pain and suffering, but you clearly need results along the way.”
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Arsenal are vying to win three consecutive league games away to Chelsea for the first time since 1974.
The Gunners have won three of their last four Premier League fixtures versus the Blues. Prior this, they had only claimed two victories in 17 top-flight meetings with six draws and nine defeats.
‘Jesus’ bad luck will change’ says Arteta
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, says that Gabriel Jesus will turn around his unlucky form and start to score again for the Gunners after his brilliant start at the Emirates has hit a rocky patch in recent games.
“That’s going to change [his bad luck], he’s getting the situations, he’s getting the chances, he’s contributing to the team an awful lot, he’s helping to win matches, the way he competes for every ball in every single action is incredible.” said the Arsenal boss when asked about Jesus’ form.
“It will come, he needs to be patient, he’s been through that in the past and he needs to learn those lessons and don’t stop doing those other things that he’s doing so well, because that’s going to maintain the level of him and the team.”
Chelsea players shouldn’t hold back despite World Cup injury risk, Graham Potter claims
Chelsea boss Graham Potter does not expect Premier League players to hold back ahead of the World Cup despite concerns that injuries might rule them out.
Ben Chilwell’s dream of making the England squad for Qatar has likely been crushed after he sustained a hamstring injury in the Blues’ Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.
He is one of several top-flight stars who have late fitness concerns ahead of the finals, with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min also set to undergo surgery for a facial fracture sustained at Marseille on Tuesday.
It has sparked calls from some corners for the Premier League to postpone the final round of matches before the break.
Chelsea players shouldn’t hold back despite World Cup injury risk, Graham Potter says
Ben Chilwell is one of a number of Premier League players with injuries putting their place in Qatar in doubt
Chelsea vs Arsenal early team news and predicted line ups
Ben Chilwell has joined Chelsea’s injury list with a confirmed hamstring tear and will miss the World Cup whilst N’Golo Kante, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana and Reece James remain remain out of action.
Mateo Kovacic should return in midfield despite missing Wednesday’s Champions League win because of a calf issue.
Bukayo Saka is fine and dandy and Arsenal also welcome back Oleksandr Zinchenko but are likely to be without Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Mount, Jorginho, Gallagher; Pulisic, Havertz, Sterling.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Sunday’s Premier League action. There are five games taking place this afternoon with a huge clash in London up first as Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
Kick off for this London derby is at 12pm and the Gunners are hoping to move back to the top of the Premier League table after Manchester City jumped above them with their controversial 2-1 win over Fulham yesterday. Arsenal trail the champions by one point but due to City’s superior goal difference Mikel Arteta’s side would need to defeat Chelsea to regain top spot.
Chelsea meanwhile are trying to get back into the battle for the top four. Graham Potter’s side sit seventh in the table but will jump up to fifth if they sweep Arsenal aside ths afternoon. The Blues could do with a win after losing 4-1 away to Brighton last time out in the Premier League.
This will be a difficult test for both teams but one that will have great rewards for whichever team is triumphant.
