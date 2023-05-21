(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of Chelsea vs Arsenal in the Women’s Super League today.

Chelsea’s hopes of winning a fourth consecutive Women’s Super League title are in their hands and the Blues are two wins away from retaining their crown. Victory today against Arsenal would mean Manchester United have to beat Manchester City this evening if Marc Skinner’s side are to keep the title race alive.

Arsenal are meanwhile battling to secure Champions League qualification for next season - the Gunners are three points clear of City in the race for third. Arsenal and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at the Emirates earlier this season as Sam Kerr’s late goal rescued a point for the Blues in the London derby.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: