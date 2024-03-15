Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in a key title decider in the Women’s Super League on Friday evening.

Emma Hayes’ side currently occupy top spot having lost just once since the turn of the year, a 1-0 defeat to fellow title rivals Manchester City in February.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have bounced back from their surprise defeat to West Ham at the start of February to win back-to-back league games against Manchester United and Tottenham, both at a packed-out Emirates.

Jonas Eidevall’s side will hope for a repeat performance from the last time these two sides met in north London when Arsenal cruised to a commanding 4-1 victory.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Chelsea vs Arsenal?

Chelsea vs Arsenal will kick off at 7pm GMT on Thursday 14 March at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

The tie will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT. Customers can also stream the match live on Sky Go.

What is the team news?

Chelsea remain without key players Sam Kerr and Millie Bright who are sidelined with long-term injuries. Hayes will be without Mia Fishel, Jorja Fox, Aniek Nouwen and Nicky Evrard.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be without Vivianne Miedema who recently picked up a knee injury, while Jaylan Marckese, Laura Wienroither, Teyah Goldie and Lina Hurtig remain sidelined with longer-term injuries.

Amanda Ilestedt will also be unavailable for selection after the Swede announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant with her first child.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Bjorn, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Ramirez.

Arsenal: Zinsberger; McCabe, Codina, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Walti; Mead, Little, Foord; Russo.

Odds

Chelsea 3/4

Draw: 11/4

Arsenal 16/5

Prediction

There will be nothing to celebrate these two title contenders in a cagey encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal.