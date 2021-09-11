Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today
Follow all the action as Chelsea host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.
Thomas Tuchel’s team have started the new campaign in good form, winning two and drawing one so far, while Villa have taken four points from their first three matches in something of a new era after selling Jack Grealish in the summer. Chelsea are boosted by the news that they are one of the teams who have ultimately been allowed to play their South American players after the international break fiasco, though Thiago Silva is in the line-up having not been a regular starter at the beginning of this season.
Saul is involved for his debut after joining from Atletico Madrid on deadline day, while Aston Villa are still looking to start getting the best out of some of their new arrivals, including Leon Bailey. The more optimistic fans of Dean Smith’s side might have been hoping for a push at the European spots this season, but it looks more competitive and congested at the top end of the table than ever.
Alonso down injured
11’ - It’s all going on here with Marcos Alonso going down injured near his own corner flag.
Ben Chilwell is being readied but Alonso will try and continue for now.
Off the bar for Chelsea
9’ - Terrible defending from Aston Villa from a corner ends with the ball deflecting off Ezri Konsa’s knee and onto his own bar.
It was chaos in the penalty area as Antonio Rudiger flicked it on before it hit Konsa as he moved towards the goal-line.
Great clearance or something he knew little about? Somewhere between the two.
Early booking for Ramsay
8’ - Immediately after that corner Jacob Ramsay is booked for pulling down Mateo Kovacic as Chelsea looked to break quickly.
That’s a concern with so long left in this match.
Good spell for Villa
7’ - The visitors are having a strong few minutes, here.
20-year-old Jacob Ramsay makes a confident run forward before seeing a cut-back cleared by Antonio Rudiger. Then Douglas Luiz picks the ball up and hits a shot which takes a strong deflection that goes narrowly behind for a corner.
Villa’s shape looks good going forward.
Half chance for Villa’s Konsa
5’ - Aston Villa earn a free-kick on the left wing which is floated towards the far post and Ezri Konsa gets his head to it, but there’s no direction on the header and it drifts harmlessly wide of the near post.
Slack defending from Chelsea and Konsa could have done better.
Early corners for Chelsea
2’ - Antonio Rudiger marches forward from defence, combines with Marcos Alonso and fires a shot towards goal that takes a deflection on its way wide.
The corner is cleared before going behind off a Villa man once again, but Callum Hudson-Odoi’s second delivery comes to nothing.
Kick-off at Stamford Bridge
1’ - Aston Villa get the game underway in west London.
Chelsea and Aston Villa sides make their way onto the pitch
Chelsea have arguably been the most impressive Premier League side so far this season and Romelu Lukaku is looking to score his first ever goal at Stamford Bridge, having played here 14 times before for Chelsea and his various other clubs.
For Villa meanwhile a strikeforce of Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins looks strong, but they’re lacking width and will need help from midfield to create chances.
Should be fascinating.
Almost time for kick-off at Stamford Bridge
We’ve got just under ten minutes to go now until kick-off between Chelsea and Aston Villa in the final Premeir League fixture of the day.
A quick reminder of both teams, here.
Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Saúl, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Lukaku.
Aston Villa: Steer; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe, Targett; Ramsay, Douglas Luiz, McGinn; Ings, Watkins.
Ronaldo scores twice as Man United thrash Newcastle
Two for Ronaldo: all so inevitable as the free-scoring Portuguese forward made his long-awaited return to Old Trafford.
Miguel Delaney’s match report details the 90 minutes:
Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace on return as Man United hammer Newcastle
Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle: Ronaldo scores twice with Fernandes and Lingard adding late gloss after Manquillo had briefly levelled the scoreline
