Follow all the action as Chelsea host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel’s team have started the new campaign in good form, winning two and drawing one so far, while Villa have taken four points from their first three matches in something of a new era after selling Jack Grealish in the summer. Chelsea are boosted by the news that they are one of the teams who have ultimately been allowed to play their South American players after the international break fiasco, though Thiago Silva is in the line-up having not been a regular starter at the beginning of this season.

Saul is involved for his debut after joining from Atletico Madrid on deadline day, while Aston Villa are still looking to start getting the best out of some of their new arrivals, including Leon Bailey. The more optimistic fans of Dean Smith’s side might have been hoping for a push at the European spots this season, but it looks more competitive and congested at the top end of the table than ever.

