Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Sports Staff
Sunday 24 September 2023 13:37
Not frustrated by results, players deserve more - Pochettino

Chelsea look to kick their season into life as the Blues host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino brought Moises Caicedo back into Chelsea's midfield for the visit of Villa after he missed last week's draw at Bournemouth.

Conor Gallagher kept the captain's armband with Ben Chilwell again on the bench, whilst Mykhailo Mudryk started for the second game running.

For Villa, Unai Emery restored Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby, Douglas Luiz, Matty Cash and Pau Torres to the side after they were left out for Thursday's 3-2 Europa Conference League loss to Legia Warsaw.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Chelsea need to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after losing to Nottingham Forest and drawing with Bournemouth last time out. Mauricio Pochettino's men have struggled in the final third, continuing their poor record in front of goal from the last campaign. The Blues have only won one of their opening five games and are in dire need to a momentum boost to kickstart their season.

24 September 2023 13:34
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

24 September 2023 13:28
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

24 September 2023 13:00

