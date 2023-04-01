(Getty Images)

Chelsea host Aston Villa in Saturday’s late kick off with Graham Potter’s side in desperate need of points. The Blues come into the match sitting 10th in the table but can move closer towards the Champions League places with a victory this evening.

They are unbeaten in three league games with wins against Leeds and Leicester bringing a feeling of improvement to Stamford Bridge before a late goal saw them settle for point in a 2-2 draw with Everton just before the international break.

Aston Villa meanwhile will know that a victory would propel them above Chelsea in the table and take them past 40 points - the historic target to ensure relegation is avoided.

Unai Emery has rejuvenated the midlands side who now look a dangerous and difficult side to beat. Last time out Villa despatched Bournemouth 3-0 and they’ll be looking to impress against their rivals in the table.

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League today: