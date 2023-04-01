Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Blues pile on pressure after Ollie Watkins goal
Chelsea host Aston Villa in Saturday’s late kick off with Graham Potter’s side in desperate need of points. The Blues come into the match sitting 10th in the table but can move closer towards the Champions League places with a victory this evening.
They are unbeaten in three league games with wins against Leeds and Leicester bringing a feeling of improvement to Stamford Bridge before a late goal saw them settle for point in a 2-2 draw with Everton just before the international break.
Aston Villa meanwhile will know that a victory would propel them above Chelsea in the table and take them past 40 points - the historic target to ensure relegation is avoided.
Unai Emery has rejuvenated the midlands side who now look a dangerous and difficult side to beat. Last time out Villa despatched Bournemouth 3-0 and they’ll be looking to impress against their rivals in the table.
Felix kicks off the second half, and we're back underway in west London!
The teams are back out for the second half, and can Chelsea convert their first-half domination into some second-half goals?
Substitution Boubacar Bernard Kamara Calum Chambers
Havertz has thrice been denied by Villa, with two on-target shots blocked and another saved by Martinez. The Germany forward has had nine touches in the box and completed a dribble, also winning three of his five duels. Havertz has twice won Chelsea possession, both times coming in the final third, as well as winning three free-kicks in various positions for his side. Close.
It's advantage Villa at the halfway stage, but on the balance of play, Chelsea will be aggrieved to not be level at the very least. A potential equaliser late in the half was harshly chalked off due to a foul from Chilwell, but aside from that, it's been one-way traffic since Watkins' 18th minute opener. Looking to make up for Cucurella's costly mistake, the Blues have laid seige to Martinez's goal, forcing the goalkeeper into saves from Mudryk, Felix, Havertz and Loftus-Cheek. Villa have so far held firm though, and if Ramsey, Buendia and Watkins continue to make positive forward runs on the counter, could well add another before Chelsea manage to claw back the deficit.
HALF-TIME: CHELSEA 0-1 ASTON VILLA.
BALL IN THE NET!!! Chelsea score, but it's not given and the home fans are seething!! James' cross finds Chilwell in the box, who beats Konsa to glance a superb header into the top corner, but the wing-back is judged to have fouled Konsa as he jumped, meaning the goal will not stand!
