Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea can extend their winning run under Graham Potter to five matches when they face Aston Villa today in the Premier League.

Potter has made a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge with back-to-back wins over AC Milan in the Champions League coming in between victories over Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Tuesday’s 2-0 win in the San Siro, which followed Fikayo Timori’s controversial red card, also put Chelsea in control of their Champions League group.

A third consecutive clean sheet has also helped Chelsea, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on target for the third time in five matches and will look to continue his early form.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Aston Villa vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 16 October at Villa Park, Birmingham.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Villa will hope to welcome back Leon Bailey after he missed Monday’s draw at Nottingham Forest, while Matty Cash and Cameron Archer are also set to be available. Villa remain without Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne and Ludwig Augustinsson while Diego Carlos is a long term absentee.

Chelsea will be without Reece James after the right back now a doubt for the World Cup after a leg injury suffered at San Siro. N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana are also out. Chelsea have had time to recover from their 2-0 win over AC Milan but Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher and Kai Havertz will be among those hopeful of a recall.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Odds

Aston Villa: 19/5

Draw: 14/5

Chelsea: 13/15

Prediction

Under Graham Potter, Chelsea already have the tactical variety and understanding that Steven Gerrard has been looking for since arriving at Villa Park. As well as the superior talent, it gives Chelsea the edge and their winning run looks set to continue. Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea