Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Kingsmeadow
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.
The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.
Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.
With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.
The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Aston Villa Women 0. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Offside, Chelsea Women. Erin Cuthbert tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Offside, Chelsea Women. Magdalena Eriksson tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross following a corner.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
