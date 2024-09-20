Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Team news and line-ups as new WSL season gets underway
Follow all the action from Kingsmeadow
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Chelsea host Aston Villa in the opening match of the Women’s Super League season at Kingsmeadow to mark the start of a new era for the Blues under Sonia Bompastor.
The Blues won the WSL for a fifth consecutive season last campaign under the departing Emma Hayes and Bompastor has big shoes to fill after arriving from Lyon for a new era in the women’s game. The Chelsea squad has also seen several changes, with England international Lucy Bronze the pick of the new signings.
A season of possible transition under Bompastor means Chelsea are likely to face increased competition for the title from Manchester City and Arsenal - who meet at the Emirates on Sunday - so a winning start is vital in a WSL where there is usually little margin for error over the campaign. Villa finished seventh in the WSL last season and have a new manager of their own, with Dutchman Robert de Pauw replacing Carla Ward. The visitors are led by former Lionesses striker Rachel Daly.
The match is live on BBC Two, and you can follow all the latest updates in the live blog below.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Team news!
Lucy Bronze and Sandy Baltimore make their full debuts for Chelsea in the first WSL line-up named by Sonia Bompastor. Erin Cuthbert is fit to start in midfield while Lauren James is on the bench for the home side.
For Aston Villa, Missy Bo Kearns starts following her move for Liverpool in the summer while Sabrina D’Angelo makes her first start in the WSL for the club. Rachel Daly leads the line and Jordan Nobbs, a former fan favourite of rivals Arsenal, starts too.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Team news!
Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Buchanan, Lawrence; Cuthbert, Nusken; Reiten, Baltimore, Kaneryd; Ramirez
Aston Villa XI: D’Angelo; Maritz, Patten, Parker, Tomas; Nobbs, Staniforth, Grant; Kearns, Dali; Daly
Our first XI of 24/25. 😍#CFCW pic.twitter.com/G9PFTQ7dVm— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) September 20, 2024
Your Villans 💜 pic.twitter.com/fIWHIRkayi— Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) September 20, 2024
Vivianne Miedema, Lucy Bronze and five new WSL signings to watch this season
The new Women’s Super League season gets under way after a summer transfer window that featured a number of eye-catching moves.
Here, we highlight five players to look out for in the campaign ahead, all of whom are starting life with new employers.
Vivianne Miedema, Lucy Bronze and the new WSL signings to watch this season
Miedema has swapped Arsenal for Manchester City, while Bronze returns to the WSL at Chelsea
Chelsea v Aston Villa - live
Chelsea all set to host the opening game of the WSL season against Aston Villa - team news on the way soon.
WSL key talking points
The Women’s Super League returns with the 2024-25 season’s first round of fixtures being kicked off by champions Chelsea hosting Aston Villa tonight - here, we look at some of the talking points heading into the opening matches.
Emma Hayes' Chelsea successor and major talking points for new WSL season
Sonia Bompastor is in the dugout for the Blues while Mary Earps has left Man Utd
Is Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch WSL fixture
Chelsea face Aston Villa at Kingsmeadow on Friday night as the reigning champions kick-start the 2024/25 season in the Women’s Super League.
The game will mark the first competitive match in charge for new Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor, who reached the Women’s Champions League final with Lyon last season. She replaces Emma Hayes on the back of yet another title-winning campaign.
And last year’s champions will look to get off to the best possible start as they try to fend off what will likely be a strong challenge from fellow hopefuls Arsenal and Manchester City, who lost out on the title on goal difference last season and have signed ex-Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema to strengthen their attack.
Meanwhile Villa will look to make a strong start to the season after a seventh-placed finish in 2023/24.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
Is Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch WSL fixture
The champions face Villa at home in the first match of the new WSL season at Kingsmeadow
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments