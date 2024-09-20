Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Chelsea face Aston Villa at Kingsmeadow on Friday night as the reigning champions kick-start the 2024/25 season in the Women’s Super League.

The game will mark the first competitive match in charge for new Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor, who reached the Women’s Champions League final with Lyon last season. She replaces Emma Hayes on the back of yet another title-winning campaign.

And last year’s champions will look to get off to the best possible start as they try to fend off what will likely be a strong challenge from fellow hopefuls Arsenal and Manchester City, who lost out on the title on goal difference last season and have signed ex-Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema to strengthen their attack.

Meanwhile Villa will look to make a strong start to the season after a seventh-placed finish in 2023/24.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Chelsea vs Aston Villa?

The match kicks off at 7pm BST on Friday 20 September at Kingsmeadow in Kingston-upon-Thames.

Where can I watch?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 6.45pm BST. Subscribers can stream the match or watch online on BBC iPlayer.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Chelsea are likely to be without the injured trio of Sam Kerr, Erin Cuthbert and Catarina Macario, as well as new signing Oriane Jean-Francois, who is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered before she signed.

In addition, the club confirmed that Sophie Ingle sustained an ACL injury in the friendly win over Feyenoord, so she will be out for some time. Niamh Charles required surgery after dislocating her shoulder, so she will sit out too.

Lucy Bronze, Sandy Baltimore and Wieke Kaptein could all be handed their competitive debuts after starting against Feyenoord.

For Villa, Sally D’Angelo, Katie Robinson, Miri Taylor, Paula Tomas and Chasity Grant are among the summer signings who could feature on Friday night.

Lucy Staniforth, Jordan Nobbs and Rachel Day are all expected to feature.

Predicted lineups

CHE – Musovic; Bronze, Bright, Buchanan, Lawrence; Nusken, Kaptein; Kaneryd, James, Baltimore; Ramirez.

AST – D’Angelo; Maritz, Patten, Corsie, Tomas; Staniforth, Nobbs, Grant; Leon, Dali, Daly.

Odds

Chelsea 1/7

Draw 5/1

Aston Villa 11/1

Prediction

Chelsea should start their title defence in familiar fashion, with a comfortable win. Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa.