Is Atalanta v Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League
The Blues can take a big step towards a top-eight finish if they end their three-game winless run in Italy
Chelsea look to end a three-game winless run when they visit Atalanta in the Champions League tonight.
The Blues sensationally beat Barcelona in their last Champions League outing to rise to seventh in the standings.
But that was their last victory in all competitions after a draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal was followed by a defeat at Leeds and a stalemate against Bournemouth at the weekend.
Atalanta are level on points with Chelsea going into tonight’s match, with an identical record of three wins, a draw and a defeat from five games.
The winner could take a huge step towards securing a top-eight finish. Chelsea host Pafos FC in their penultimate Champions League match after the new year, before another tricky trip to Italy to play Napoli on the final day.
Here’s everything you need to know
When is Atalanta v Chelsea?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 9 December in Bergamo.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.
Subscribers can also stream the action online via discovery+. If you’re not a subscriber, you can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
What is the Chelsea team news?
Cole Palmer has not travelled with the Chelsea squad as he manages his return from injury and Liam Delap is sidelined after hurting his shoulder in the draw at Bournemouth. Moises Caicedo is available to play despite the influential midfielder still needing to serve one more game of his Premier League suspension, which he will do at home to Everton on Saturday.
