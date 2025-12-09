Is Atalanta v Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea look to end a three-game winless run when they visit Atalanta in the Champions League tonight.

The Blues sensationally beat Barcelona in their last Champions League outing to rise to seventh in the standings.

But that was their last victory in all competitions after a draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal was followed by a defeat at Leeds and a stalemate against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Atalanta are level on points with Chelsea going into tonight’s match, with an identical record of three wins, a draw and a defeat from five games.

The winner could take a huge step towards securing a top-eight finish. Chelsea host Pafos FC in their penultimate Champions League match after the new year, before another tricky trip to Italy to play Napoli on the final day.

When is Atalanta v Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 9 December in Bergamo.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Subscribers can also stream the action online via discovery+. If you’re not a subscriber, you can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

What is the Chelsea team news?

Cole Palmer has not travelled with the Chelsea squad as he manages his return from injury and Liam Delap is sidelined after hurting his shoulder in the draw at Bournemouth. Moises Caicedo is available to play despite the influential midfielder still needing to serve one more game of his Premier League suspension, which he will do at home to Everton on Saturday.