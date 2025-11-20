Is Chelsea vs Barcelona on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Women’s Champions League clash for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea welcome European royalty Barcelona to Stamford Bridge in a blockbuster Women’s Champions League clash.

Sonia Bompastor’s Blues are fifth in the league table after following up a frustrating 1-1 draw against FC Twente in their opening match with 4-0 and 6-0 drubbings of Paris FC and St Polten respectively.

But Barcelona are two points above, having taken the maximum three points from all three of their games so far, and are hot on the heels of table-toppers Lyon having scored 14 goals in the league phase and only conceded one.

And Chelsea - who endured another frustrating draw at the weekend, this time in the Women’s Super League to strugglers Liverpool - will have their work cut out against a side they have lost to in three straight Champions League semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Barcelona?

Chelsea host Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in the Women’s Champions League on Thursday 20 November, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game for free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with live coverage from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch on disney+, with subscriptions starting from £5.99 per month.

Team news

Chelsea will be without star keeper Hannah Hampton, who is expected to be out for the remainder of the year. Sam Kerr will also miss the fixture as she manages her return from her lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Kadeisha Buchanan and Mayra Ramirez are also absentees due to injury but Naomi Girma and Aggie Beever-Jones came off the bench at the weekend and could be fit to start tonight.

The visitors will be without the injured Patri Guijarro and Salma Paralluelo, while Dutch international Esmee Brugts came off in the second half against Real Madrid and is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Peng; Bronze, Bjorn, Girma, Charles; Thompson, Cuthbert, Walsh, Kaptein, Baltimore; Beever-Jones

Barcelona XI: Coll; Camara, Paredes, Leon, Batlle; Bonmati, Lopez, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pina, Pajor