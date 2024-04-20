Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As the ball fell to Alexia Putellas, four yards out and in the ninth minute of additional time as the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, there was already enough evidence to show that this was day for the unexpected. In any other game, Putellas would have scored and Barcelona would have found a way - instead, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner skewed her shot and the Women’s Champions League holders suffered their first home defeat in over five years. Even more remarkably, as Putellas sliced wide, a team who had scored 164 goals in all competitions this season failed to land a shot on target.

Somehow, Chelsea and Emma Hayes produced the unthinkable. The English champions looked to survive and stay in the tie, but Erin Cuthbert’s goal and a first-ever victory against the all-conquering Barcelona ensures Chelsea will take a 1-0 lead back to Stamford Bridge for next week’s semi-final second leg. Avoid defeat there, and Hayes will be a game away from ending her 12-year Chelsea reign with a final shot at the only trophy that has eluded her.

This result, though, ensures the final weeks of her time at Chelsea have produced another famous day in the club’s history. Chelsea were outstanding and Barcelona, a team who won every trophy there was to win last season, failed to score for the first time in almost two years. Hannah Hampton did not have a save to make and the Chelsea goalkeeper’s efforts in slowing the game down brought jeers and whistles from the stunned home fans as Barcelona and their superstars panicked and suffered the rarest of defeats.

Curthbert applauds the away fans in Barcelona after Chelsea’s win ( Getty Images )

Hampton’s historic clean sheet was testament to the performances in front of her. There were incredible displays all over the pitch, each player giving everything for Hayes as this quest to finally win a first Champions League title. It can feel unfair to pick out individuals on days like these but two, in particular, stood out. Jess Carter and Niamh Charles were two of the Chelsea players who started in the Gothenburg final against Barcelona three years ago and conceded four goals by the 39th minute; their considerable improvement in the time since is never more apparent that when they face Barcelona and must deal with the individual duels that the Catalan side so often like to exploit.

Carter, at the heart of the Chelsea defence, was magnificent, the player of the match as she shut down the Spain star Salma Parallueo, a forward with 30 goals to her name this season. Caroline Graham Hansen, who scored in both legs as Barcelona were beaten by Chelsea in last season’s semi-finals, was similarly kept quiet by a brilliant Charles. Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence, both signed for these occasions, completed a back four that held on for a famous result and that could see captain Millie Bright return to bolster it next week. Lawrence, signed from PSG last summer, was particularly impressive and this was her finest performance yet for Chelsea.

Jess Carter lead Chelsea’s defensive display as they shut-out Barcelona ( Getty Images )

You could say the same about Mayra Ramirez. The January signing, and a familiar opponent of Barcelona having arrived from Levante, put in a tireless display at the point of the attack, chasing lost causes, holding up possession, bringing others into play. The Colombian gave Chelsea a physical presence that allowed Chelsea to grow into the game. She herself grew in confidence as she started to keep ahold of the ball when played down the channels. Chelsea were passive and comprehensively outplayed when they hosted Barcelona in the first leg of last season’s semi-final. This time, Chelsea pushed higher, took more chances. THey executed their gameplan to perfection.

The visitors would have prepared to see little of the ball and survive long spells of pressure but Hayes’s side limited Barcelona to few chances and, unbelievably, not even a shot on target. Chelsea survived calls for a penalty in the second half when Patri Guijarro’s shot struck Buchanan’s arm: the contact was clear but Chelsea were handed a reprieve when VAR intervened and Stephanie Frappart ruled that Paralluelo was interfering with play from an offside position. It was a subjective call, but fell in Chelsea’s favour. That said, Hayes would have been asking where VAR went when Ramirez was brought down in the box moments later after defender Irene Parades kicked the Chelsea striker on the thigh.

Hayes and Chelsea will take a 1-0 lead back to Stamford Bridge ( Getty Images )

By then, Chelsea were arguably the better side. After surviving Barcelona’s early pressure, they started to grow into the game. Lauren James, passed fit after being a pre-match doubt, made her first start against Barcelona after being used off the bench in last season’s semi-finals and her languid ability to exert complete control over every dribble allowed Chelsea to slow the game down when they needed to.

With it, Chelsea worked themselves into the semi-final. So when Sjoeke Nusken controlled in the penalty area and turned to open up a shot at goal, it felt as if Chelsea’s pressure was building. Nusken funnelled the ball wide to Cuthbert, who then shifted it out of her feet and floated a perfect finish past Cata Coll and into the top corner.

If Chelsea scoring the opening goal was a shock, the idea of Curtbert’s strike being the winner felt unthinkable. Yet the Barcelona response never quite arrived and Chelsea managed the game expertly in the second half, much to the growing frustration of the home support. Ramirez, ploughing away on her own, almost plundered a second on the break as she held off Patri but fired over. But Chelsea only had to survive two more moments, neither required Hampton into action. The first came as Paralluelo peeled away at the back post but sliced wide on the volley, then as the ball broke to Putellas with seconds remaining. Chelsea, though, held on to take a historic victory into the second leg.