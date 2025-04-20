Is Barcelona vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s Champions League semi-final
Chelsea and Barcelona meet in the semi-finals for the third year in a row
Chelsea and Barcelona meet in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals for the third year in a row as the Blues look horns with the holders once again.
Barcelona are aiming to win the Champions League for the third season on the spin, beating Chelsea at this stage in 2024 and 2023, as well as destroying them 4-0 in the 2021 final.
Chelsea are looking to win the Champions League for the first time and swatted away Manchester City in the quarter-finals to continue their quadruple bid under Sonia Bompastor.
The French coach lost to Barcelona while in charge of Lyon in last season’s final in Bilbao and believes Chelsea can finally dethrone the Spanish side to reach the final.
Chelsea are aiming to become the first English team since 2007 to win the Women’s Champions League final and may even face Arsenal in the Lisbon showpiece, with the Gunners facing Lyon in the other semi-final.
When is Barcelona vs Chelsea?
The Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg will kick off at 5:00pm BST on Sunday 19 April at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and a live stream will be available for subscribers on Discovery+.
What is the Chelsea team news?
Lauren James has been ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty with England. Guro Reiten made her return from injury in the FA Cup semi-final win against Liverpool last weekend, but Chelsea remain without Sam Kerr, Naomi Girma and Kadeisha Buchanan.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bright, Bjorn, Bronze, Baltimore; Walsh, Kaptein, Cuthbert; Beever-Jones, Ramirez, Rytting Kaneryd
Barcelona XI: Coll; Batlle, Engen, Parades, Rolfo; Patri, Bonmati, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pajor, Pina
