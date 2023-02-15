Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Graham Potter’s Chelsea take on Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in the first leg of the Champions League last 16
Chelsea travel to Germany to take on Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.
Graham Potter’s side won their final four games of the group campaign to finish top of Group E, while Dortmund finished runners-up in Group G behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
The English side have been less than impressive since the start of 2023 winning just one game in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last four, although three of those are draws, including a 1-1 stalemate against West Ham on Saturday.
Dortmund, meanwhile, have been in imperious form and have a perfect six-game record since their return to action after the World Cup. Edin Terzic’s side have risen to third in the Bundesliga and most recently won 2-0 away at Werder Bremen.
Follow all the updates from Signal Iduna Park as Borussia Dortmund take on Chelsea:
Dortmund v Chelsea
The Champions League round-of-16 tie will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 15 February.
How can I watch it?
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting from 7pm. It can also be streamed live from the BT Sport app which is available to download onto your mobile or tablet device.
Dortmund v Chelsea latest news
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Borussia Dortmund versus Chelsea as Graham Potter’s side travel to Germany for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.
The Blues are searching for just their second win of the year after a disappointing start to 2023. Despite spending over £300 million in the January window, Potter’s side still fell to a 1-1 draw against West Ham on the weekend.
Their opponents Dortmund, however, are enjoying a rich vein of form since the turn of the year and have picked up maximum points from their first five league games.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies