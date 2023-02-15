✕ Close Chelsea boss Graham Potter explains why he doesn’t get angry

Chelsea travel to Germany to take on Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Graham Potter’s side won their final four games of the group campaign to finish top of Group E, while Dortmund finished runners-up in Group G behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The English side have been less than impressive since the start of 2023 winning just one game in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last four, although three of those are draws, including a 1-1 stalemate against West Ham on Saturday.

Dortmund, meanwhile, have been in imperious form and have a perfect six-game record since their return to action after the World Cup. Edin Terzic’s side have risen to third in the Bundesliga and most recently won 2-0 away at Werder Bremen.

Follow all the updates from Signal Iduna Park as Borussia Dortmund take on Chelsea: