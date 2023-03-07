Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more as Reece James starts
Chelsea trail 1-0 on aggregate after first leg in Germany
Chelsea have work to do if they want to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals when they take on Borussia Dortmund in their round of 16 second leg tonight.
Despite an impressive performance during the reverse fixture the Blues trail Dortmund 1-0 on aggregate thanks to Karim Adeyemi’s counter-attacking strike but they will bring confidence into the match after edging past Leeds at the weekend. Consecutive wins will ease the growing pressure on manager Graham Potter who is still trying to impose his style on Chelsea’s team of superstars.
However, the Blues have a difficult task ahead of them. Potter’s side have struggled to score goals – they’ve netted just four times in their last 11 matches across all competitions and never more than once in a game – but must put at least two past a high-flying Dortmund side if they want to progress without extra-time or penalties.
Edin Terzić’s side are on an 11-game winning streak that stretches back to November 2022. They are second in the Bundesliga, on goal difference only, and look like possible contenders to make it far in Europe his year.
Follow all the action as Chelsea host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16:
What do Chelsea need to do to advance?
To advance into the Champions League quarter-finals Graham Potter’s side will have to score two goals in 90 minutes to overcom the first leg deficit. It would be the first time they’ve netted multiple times in a match since 27th December.
The Blues could also get through if they keep a cleansheet and score once but his route means taking the tie to extra-time and winning a penalty shootout.
Should Dortmund score at any point Chelsea would need to match them +1 or else they are out of the competition.
Raheem Sterling can inspire Champions League comeback, says Graham Potter
Raheem Sterling’s Champions League experience can be the difference for Chelsea when they face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday, according to Graham Potter.
The Bundesliga side lead 1-0 from the first leg in Germany, a match in which Potter’s side dominated but failed to make the most of a host of chances.
The England midfielder missed the game at Signal Iduna Park but has made a noticeable difference to Chelsea’s attack since returning from knee and hamstring injuries that forced him to miss most of January and February.
The Blues beat Leeds 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, their first victory since January 15, with Sterling’s direct running and deliveries from the left wing a key factor in transforming their forward play following defeats to Tottenham and Southampton.
Chelsea trail Borussia Dortmund 1-0 going into the second leg of their last-16 tie.
Who’s in better form?
Borussia Dortmund.
They are second on goal difference behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and travel to London looking to record their 12th consecutive victory in all competitions.
In comparision Chelsea are hoping to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since October.
Loftus-Cheek on building momentum
Ruben Loftus-Cheek says that Chelsea have the ability and the skills to go on a winning run.
“We got the win against Leeds, we could win against Dortmund and then just keep winning.” he said, “We have the quality of players and the manager to do that.
“We understand we’ve been mediocre, and we’re not just accepting it. We’re hurting from the losses and the draws, because it’s not in us as Chelsea players, so we’re fighting our hardest to turn it around.
“Of course you’re going to get criticism, especially at Chelsea, but we don’t expect to stay in that poor run of form. We expect as players to stick together and come through it.”
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund team changes
Graham Potter makes just two changes to the Chelsea team that defeated Leeds at the weekend. Benoit Badiashile has not been included in the Champions League squad so Marc Cucurella replaces him in the back line.
Reece James has also proved his fitness so comes in as the right wing-back to replace Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
There are also a couple of changes to the Dortmund team that defeated Chelsea in the first leg. Alexander Meyer takes the place of injured goalkeeper Gregor Kobel whilst Marco Reus returns ahead of previous matchwinner Karim Adeyemi who is also injured.
Graham Potter offers update on N’Golo Kante’s return to Chelsea
Graham Potter will not hurry N’Golo Kante back into action at Chelsea as he continues his recovery from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since August.
The midfielder is not in contention to be involved when the Blues face Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday, though the manager confirmed he has taken part in two full training sessions with the first team.
Kante has been unavailable to Potter since his appointment in September, and had surgery in October on the injury he sustained during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham seven months ago.
The team’s form has suffered badly in the absence of their most influential midfielder, with Saturday’s 1-0 win against Leeds only the third they have recorded in their last 15.
Kante has been unavailable to Potter since his appointment in September
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund line-ups
Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella, James, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell, Sterling, Havertz, Felix
Borussia Dortmund XI: Meyer, Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Can, Brandt, Bellingham, Ozcan, Reus, Haller
What happened in the first leg?
The first leg was an open affair between the teams at Signal Iduna Park. Copius chances were created and there was a great back and forth to the tempo of the match.
Chelsea dominated possession and had the better chances but Borussia Dortmund earned the win thanks to a fantastic breakaway goal from Karim Adeyemi just after the hour mark.
The German side now lead 1-0 on aggregate leaving Chelsea with work to do to get back in this tie.
Loftus-Cheek says Chelsea ready ‘to rise to the challenge’ against Dortmund
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been speaking ahead of Chelsea’s crucial Champions League tie this evening and says that the team will leave their indifferent league form behind and rise to the challenge.
“You change from the Premier League to the Champions League and it’s a complete shift in your mind,” he said.
“It might be a mental thing. Sometimes us players playing for Chelsea, when the pressure’s on in these big, big games in the Champions League, we always seem to rise to it.
“Anything can happen in the Champions League. We definitely think we can win on Tuesday. We have a big game coming up and we expect from ourselves to rise to that.”
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund
The stage is set for another European night at Stamford Bridge. Can Chelsea overcome their one goal deficit and progress to the Champions League quarter-finals?
