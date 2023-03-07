✕ Close Never a positive to not be in Europe - Potter

Chelsea have work to do if they want to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals when they take on Borussia Dortmund in their round of 16 second leg tonight.

Despite an impressive performance during the reverse fixture the Blues trail Dortmund 1-0 on aggregate thanks to Karim Adeyemi’s counter-attacking strike but they will bring confidence into the match after edging past Leeds at the weekend. Consecutive wins will ease the growing pressure on manager Graham Potter who is still trying to impose his style on Chelsea’s team of superstars.

However, the Blues have a difficult task ahead of them. Potter’s side have struggled to score goals – they’ve netted just four times in their last 11 matches across all competitions and never more than once in a game – but must put at least two past a high-flying Dortmund side if they want to progress without extra-time or penalties.

Edin Terzić’s side are on an 11-game winning streak that stretches back to November 2022. They are second in the Bundesliga, on goal difference only, and look like possible contenders to make it far in Europe his year.

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16: