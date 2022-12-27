Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea know they need results fast to improve their chances of rescuing a Champions league spot this season and that begins at home to AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.

Graham Potter has not had an easy start to life in the Premier League with the Stamford Bridge club, failing to win any of his last five in charge prior to the World Cup break - as well as being knocked out of the League Cup by Man City.

Gary O’Neil was appointed permanent boss of Bournemouth over the break, with Bill Foley buying the Cherries earlier this month.

Chelsea can go eighth with a win - or seventh with a rout - while the Cherries could go up to 11th if they upset the odds and claim just a second away victory of the campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Chelsea host Bournemouth on Tuesday 27 December, with a 5:30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. That means while it's not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Blues have real concerns over their squad for a whole range of reasons. Wesley Fofana picked up a short-term injury in a friendly recently, so will miss out - while Armando Broja picked up an ACL injury, so misses the rest of the season. N’Golo Kante is still sidelined with the issue which saw him miss the World Cup, while Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech probably won’t play as they returned late from Qatar after runs to the final weekend. Finally, there are doubts over Carney Chukwuemeka, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ben Chilwell - but Reece James should be fit to return.

As for the Cherries, they are missing Neto and David Brooks until January, but Jefferson Lerma and Marcus Tavernier are among the key players hoping to return after illness. Lloyd Kelly is back in training after injury.

Predicted lineups

CHE - Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly, James, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

BOU - Travers, A Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Christie, Cook, Billing, Anthony, Moore, Solanke

Odds

Chelsea 7/18

Draw 17/4

Bournemouth 43/5

Prediction

Chelsea to find a route to victory, but it probably won’t be pretty and certainly won’t be easy. Firepower, ultimately, could still prove the difference. Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth.